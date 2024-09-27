Upon his appointment during the summer, Enzo Maresca was the latest manager tasked with the responsibility of taking Chelsea back towards the top end of the Premier League.

The Blues have failed to finish inside the top four in each of the last two seasons, way off the expectations held by owner Todd Boehly who has splashed out over £1.1b on new additions to try and combat the slide.

However, the Italian has made an excellent start to the new campaign, winning three out of the first five matches in the league, currently occupying fifth place.

Their only defeat came against defending champions Manchester City on the opening day, with real progress being shown in their performances since the appointment of Maresca.

He’s been aided in his attempts by one first-team member who has thrived under the guidance of the new Blues head coach.

Noni Madueke’s time at Chelsea

After joining Chelsea in a £29m deal from Dutch side PSV in January 2023, winger Noni Madueke was mainly utilised as an impact player, making just 20 starts over his first 18 months at Stamford Bridge.

However, he’s started all but one league outing so far this season, becoming a regular under Maresca and thriving as a result.

The 22-year-old has already scored three times in the Premier League, seeing him move just two goals off his tally from the entirety of last season - demonstrating the impact of his increased minutes in the first-team.

All three of his strikes in the league came in the 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers - catching the eye with his ability to get himself into the right areas whilst having the quality to find the back of the net.

Madueke subsequently received his maiden England call-up during the recent international break, a reflection of his excellent form this season, with the hope that he can cement his place in Lee Carsley’s side as he has done at Stamford Bridge.

However, despite his stellar form in recent weeks, he still earns way less than one player whose move to England has been nothing short of a disaster for both parties.

The player who earns more than Madueke

Centre-back Benoit Badiashile moved to the Blues in a £35m deal from Monaco back in the same window as Madueke, with the aim of providing added defensive solidity for the Blues.

However, he’s failed to make the desired impact since his big-money transfer, making just 29 league appearances in the near two-year spell he’s spent in West London.

The Frenchman is yet to feature in the Premier League under Maresca, with his three appearances so far this campaign coming in the EFL Cup and Conference League qualifying rounds.

Benoit Badiashile's stats since joining Chelsea Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 11 1 0 2023/24 22 1 1 2024/25 3 0 0 Total: 36 2 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

His form demonstrates that he’s not been worth the transfer fee, whilst also not proving value for money with his £90k-per-week wages.

Badiashile’s subsequent weekly incoming is nearly two times higher than current first-team star Madueke who still only earns £50k-per-week despite his superb recent form.

When coupling the defender’s wages with his transfer fee, he’s cost the club £44.3m up to now - a huge waste given his lack of impact at Stamford Bridge.

With the club’s PSR situation still touch and go, they cannot afford to be carrying players who are earning a living whilst making no impact on the first team.

Badiashile is just one example of that type of player, with Maresca needing to brutally part ways with the failed talent at the next available opportunity.