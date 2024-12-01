Chelsea have had a strong start to life under Enzo Maresca. The Blues are currently sitting fourth in the Premier League but could end up as high as second with a win on Sunday against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

So far, Maresca’s side have won six games, drawn four and lost just two. They are currently unbeaten in their last four games. Their last defeat came away to Liverpool, in a hard-fought performance but one in which the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.

Last time out in top-flight action, the Blues - who did see off Heidenheim in the Conference League in midweek - beat Leicester City 2-1 away from home, with Enzo Fernandez playing a starring role after a tough season so far.

Fernandez’s stats in 2024/25

Once the most expensive British transfer of all time, the jury is certainly out on whether or not Enzo Fernandez has lived up to his £106.8m price tag. The World Cup winner has had flashes of brilliance so far for the Blues but has not shown what he can do over a prolonged period.

He has played 78 games for the club in total, scoring eight goals and registering 11 assists. However, this term the Argentine midfielder has been in and out of the team under Maresca and has certainly not been first choice in the Premier League.

In all competitions in 2024/25, Fernandez has played 16 times, scoring once and grabbing six assists. With that being said, his involvement in the Premier League has been sparse, playing 701 minutes across the top-flight season, the equivalent of 7.7 full 90 minute games and starting just one of the last five games.

That start came against the Foxes, a commanding midfield performance which saw Maresca’s men get a crucial three points. The Blues’ number eight proved to be a key difference maker, with his goal and assist ultimately what won Chelsea the game.

That day, he started next to Moises Caicedo in the heart of the Chelsea midfield, less of a risk given how deep Leicester would likely sit. However, they may not have such an opportunity against Villa; Unai Emery's side will surely be more expansive and are a side who have plenty of attacking threat.

It certainly means Fernandez might not just walk into the side, despite a good performance last weekend. The man who could replace him is Romeo Lavia.

Why Lavia could start vs. Villa

It has been a very impressive campaign so far for 20-year-old defensive midfielder. The youngster struggled with injuries during his first season at Stamford Bridge but has played far more regularly this term and has kept Fernandez out of the side at times.

So far this season, the Manchester City academy graduate has played seven times in the Premier League, grabbing an assist in a crucial 2-1 win against Newcastle United. He and Caicedo have formed an effective partnership in the centre of the park for Maresca’s side.

Should he get a start against Emery’s side, the Belgian is likely to have his work cut out against another Cityzens academy star, Morgan Rogers.

The England international, who is an exceptional dribbler, has been sensational this season for the Villans. BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin described him as a “fantastic” player earlier in the campaign.

However, Lavia is certainly someone well-placed to deal with the Villans star. He has been superb defensively this term, as the stats from Squawka show.

Per 90 minutes, Lavia has won six duels and made 4.2 ball recoveries in the Premier League this season. As football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, Lavia is an “elite” number six.

Lavia defensive stats in 2024/25 Stat (per 90) Number Tackles made 2.9 Ground duels won 4.7 Duels won 6 Ground duel success rate 50% Ball recoveries 4.2 Stats from Squawka

He is an athletic midfielder and should be able to cope with Rogers' dynamism in the midfield and win the battle against him. It is certainly a selection that makes sense for Maresca, to ensure his side do not get overrun and can stay within touching distance of league leaders Liverpool.