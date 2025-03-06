Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku looked as though he could’ve departed during the January transfer window after being touted with a move to various sides.

The French forward, who cost £52m in the summer of 2023, has mainly been an impact player under Enzo Maresca this campaign, starting just six matches in the Premier League.

However, the injury to Nicolas Jackson has allowed for increased minutes in the side, starting each of the past four outings, but only managing to find the back of the net on one occasion.