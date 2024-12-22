The progress made in such a short space of time by Chelsea Football Club this season has been phenomenal. After a few torrid seasons and billions of pounds spent, they are finally playing in a way that reflects the money they have spent.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues are sitting comfortably in second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool, although the Reds do have a game in hand. Momentum is on Chelsea’s side at the minute, having won their last five and not lost in their last eight in the top flight.

The young players Chelsea invested in have certainly stepped up this season more than ever, and the pieces are beginning to fall into place.

Chelsea’s best youngsters this season

The Blues’ starting lineup for the 2-1 win against Newcastle United was their second-youngest squad by average age in the Premier League era. That puts into context the inexperienced Maresca has to work with.

However, that does not define quality, and Chelsea’s young players have certainly stepped up this season. One of their stars in 2024/25 has been Nicolas Jackson. The 23-year-old striker has scored an impressive nine Premier League goals this season in 15 games, also grabbing three assists.

Another player who has stepped up and performed well is Noni Madueke. The former PSV Eindhoven winger is having a good time of things this term, reflected in the fact he is now an England international. He has scored five times and registered three assists in the top flight, having played 15 games. He also scored a hat-trick against Wolves in a 6-2 win at Molineux.

Romeo Lavia is someone else excelling this term. It has been something of a stop-start season for the Belgian, who has struggled with injuries since making the move to Stamford Bridge. However, he has played nine Premier League games at the heart of their midfield, and Jamie Redknapp has been full of praise, explaining he has “done ever so well” for the Blues.

Maresca clearly believes in the young players at Stamford Bridge. He might well give a chance to another of the Blues’ highly rated players this weekend against Everton, Josh Acheampong.

Why Acheampong could start vs. Everton

Young defender Acheampong has been fantastic when given a chance for Chelsea. He has played three games this term after making his first-team debut in the Premier League in 2023/24, although he is yet to make a top-flight appearance this term, having only been seen for five minutes in league action before today.

Highly reputable journalist David Ornstein broke some good news to Chelsea fans last week. He reported that the 18-year-old had agreed to sign a new four-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge. That is crucial for the Blues, who have locked down a player that Real Madrid wanted to sign, at least according to a report in October.

The young defender was impressive for Maresca’s side against Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Conference League last Thursday. As per Sofascore, he had 127 touches of the ball, completing 101 out of 107 passes and winning eight from nine duels. He oozed class on and off the ball.

Acheampong stats vs. Shamrock Rovers Stat Number Touches 127 Passes completed 101/107 Pass accuracy 94% Ground duels won 6/7 Aerial duels won 2/2 Tackles won 3/3 Dribbles completed 2/2 Stats from Sofascore

Should the London-born defender get the nod to start against Everton at the weekend, he could have a big job to play in keeping Iliman Ndiaye quiet. The Toffees attacker has two goals in the Premier League this term, including one in a 2-0 win over Ipswich.

Acheampong, described as an “outstanding” player by football analyst Ben Mattinson, could be vital in keeping the talented Toffees number 10 quiet. His obvious defensive talent, showcased against Shamrock Rovers in the week, could be crucial to stopping Ndiaye. Standing at 6 foot 1, the defender is an imposing figure, and his strength in duels could make life difficult for the Everton man.

In terms of how he may fit into the side, Acheampong can slot in at centre-back or right-back. With Marc Cucurella banned, Malo Gusto could move over to left-back, meaning the 18-year-old could play at right-back and potentially go up directly against Ndiaye.

Starting Acheampong against the Toffees would be a bold move from Maresca. However, his faith in young players and the obvious talent of the defender would not make it much of a surprise if he did unleash him.