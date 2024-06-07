New head coach Enzo Maresca and Chelsea chiefs are set for crunch internal talks over the future of a £100,000-per-week star, as Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain and Premier League rivals Liverpool target him this summer.

Chelsea players who could be sold by Maresca

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga are just some players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer window, regardless of Maresca's arrival.

Lukaku and Broja are two strikers out of favour at Stamford Bridge and could make way for a new name, as Chelsea remain in contention to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko alongside other sides like rivals Arsenal.

Meanwhile, left-back Maatsen appears likely to swap England for Germany, whether that be for Borussia Dortmund, who want to sign him on a permanent deal, or fellow Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Chelsea's best-performing mainstays in the league last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Levi Colwill 6.82

Gallagher is also likely to be sold by Chelsea this summer, despite his star player status, as the Blues look to balance their books and fend off issues with PSR by selling academy graduates for pure profit.

Sarr hasn't featured for Chelsea since 2022, while Arrizabalaga spent last season on loan at Real Madrid. More players could join the aforementioned on Chelsea's transfer list this summer, depending on how Maresca assesses his team behind the scenes.

One member of Maresca's side, Levi Colwill, cemented his status as a real regular under Pochettino last season - starting 20 top-flight matches and chipping in with some great performances.

The Englishman also graduated from the Cobham academy, and his sale would count as pure profit in the eyes of PSR. On a reported £100,000-per-week, Colwill is said to be attracting serious admirers from both abroad and here in England.

Maresca set for crunch talks over Colwill's future at Chelsea

According to 90min, Maresca is set for crunch talks with Chelsea chiefs over Colwill's future, coming as both PSG and Liverpool target the 21-year-old. Arne Slot is rumoured to be after a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, and Colwill may fit the bill in this respect.

The French champions, meanwhile, want to bolster their backline with Luis Enrique attempting to make PSG contenders for the Champions League.

“I think the best example of courage was Colwill in this game," said former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on Colwill.

“We defended man-to-man and Colwill’s man was Odegaard. Colwill went 90 minutes to defend with Odegaard 80 metres from Jason Steele. This is courage. I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years because it’s difficult to find another left centre-back with his qualities.

“He’s a good guy, he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic and I hope he can stay with us.”