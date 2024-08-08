New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is set to sit down with a £35 million member of his squad who the club are working to sell by next week, with another high-profile exit after Conor Gallagher beginning to take shape.

More Chelsea sales expected after Conor Gallagher

England international and Cobham academy graduate Gallagher has joined Atletico Madrid for around £38 million, with Chelsea agreeing to sell Gallagher after the player rejected two new contract offers.

Indeed, the 24-year-old had proposals to remain at Stamford Bridge, having been offered two-year deals with the option of an additional season - which would've put him in line with Chelsea's top midfield earners according to David Ornstein.

Considering Chelsea put pen to paper on a deal for Samu Omorodion, a relatively unproven young striker, and offered him a long-term seven-year contract (Fabrizio Romano), you can understand why Gallagher felt the club's attempts to keep him were below par.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

The move to sell him to Atletico has been met with fierce criticism from both supporters and critics alike, with World Cup winner and former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit calling the transfer "very sad".

"They’ve put him under pressure. They gave him an ultimatum, which was sign the contract or we’ll sell you," said Petit.

"If I was Gallagher, I would be screaming with anger. He gave everything for the club and fought for the badge. He saw other players coming in who had achieved nothing getting better terms. I think it’s very sad and I feel sorry for the player."

Following one of Chelsea's most unpopular transfers since Todd Boehly and BlueCo's takeover in 2022, more players are expected to leave Stamford Bridge before deadline day.

Romelu Lukaku is still waiting to join Napoli after agreeing a three-year deal, which will have a direct effect on Chelsea's pursuit of Victor Osimhen. Meanwhile, two more strikers are expected to leave the club soon in David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja.

Fofana has agreed to make the move to Leicester City, while Broja's attracted interest from Juventus and other clubs.

Maresca set for crunch talks with Broja

Daily Mail journalist Kieran Gill has claimed that Broja is set for crunch talks with Maresca over his Chelsea future, with both Everton and Wolves believed to showcasing interest alongside Juve.

However, fellow reliable reporter Ben Jacobs says the club have already made a decision. It is believed Chelsea are working to find a buyer for Broja by next week, but it is unclear whether any side would come close to his reported £35 million asking price.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, where he endured a difficult spell, and could barely get a look-in ahead of the in-form Rodrigo Muniz.