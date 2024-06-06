New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is set to hand one youngster the chance to impress in west London, but the club have their heart set on selling.

Maresca confirmed as Chelsea manager with plans in motion

Earlier this week, Maresca was officially unveiled as Chelsea's head coach, following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino who left by mutual consent.

The Italian arrives with a growing reputation, which has been helped by his history working under Pep Guardiola as an assistant at Man City. Maresca guided Leicester City to the Championship title in his first season away from Eastlands, which turned the heads of Chelsea chiefs.

Maresca is now setting plans in motion to improve the Chelsea squad after making the move to Stamford Bridge and is also planning to make Cole Palmer the vocal point of his attack (John Percy).

He'll already have his favoured players and formation firmly in mind, such is his reputation as a meticulous tactician. Certain members of the squad face uncertain futures as well, but it will be interesting to see how Maresca looks to introduce Chelsea's youngster players.

The Cobham academy has produced an array of talents in recent years, and Chelsea's youth development system is arguably one of the best in England. Attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson could certainly be added to that list, with TEAMtalk sharing an update on his future.

Hutchinson set for Maresca chance but Chelsea want sale

As per their information, Maresca is set to hand young Hutchinson a chance to impress at Chelsea in pre-season. However, club chiefs are practically dead-set on selling the player, as they believe he could accumulate £30 million.

The Englishman, speaking to Sky Sports in an interview, revealed how futsal developed him into an entertaining flair player.

"I like to entertain the crowd," said Hutchinson on his playing style.

"When I was a kid I loved watching the likes of Neymar, Ronaldinho, Romario, Messi and Coutinho on YouTube. And always in different positions because I used to play everywhere across the front three.

Omari Hutchinson's best Championship games for Ipswich last season Match Rating (WhoScored) Ipswich 6-0 Sheffield Wednesday 10.0 Hull City 3-3 Ipswich 8.71 Southampton 0-1 Ipswich 8.43 Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield 8.11 Ipswich 3-1 Birmingham 7.99

"Playing futsal was probably when I was happiest. It was so fun. I was always learning new tricks, learning how to get out of tight situations, receiving the ball in different ways - with the sole, either side of my foot, or doing flip-flaps.

"It helped me massively with my technique. I think a lot of kids should play it. It will help their game as they get older."

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on a temporary spell at Ipswich and helped Kieran McKenna's side secure promotion to the Premier League, made 44 Championship appearances at Portman Road. Just under half came as full starts, with Hutchinson bagging 10 goals and five assists in the process.