Chelsea haven’t been afraid to splash the cash since the arrival of wonder Todd Boehly back in 2022, with the American splashing over £1.2b on new additions in the process.

It has enabled boss Enzo Maresca to have superb squad depth this season with multiple key options across various different positions across the pitch.

Given the Europa Conference League campaign this campaign, it has allowed the 44-year-old to rest his key players, often fielding a completely different starting eleven in Europe.

One transfer window, in particular, has led to their recent success in the Premier League, edging them ever closer to securing a return to

Champions League football at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s transfer window in January 2023

Enzo Fernández moved to the Blues in January 2023, costing Boehly a whopping £106.8m - a transfer fee that would break the club’s transfer record.

The Argentine has been impressive over the last couple of months, regaining his starting position after losing his place in the starting eleven after the Italian’s appointment.

However, the 24-year-old enjoyed a run between November and December which saw him register a goal or an assist in seven consecutive matches - helping the Blues win every game in their Europa Conference League group.

Noni Madueke was another player who arrived during the aforementioned month, costing £29m from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven - becoming a key player in recent times.

The Englishman has made 72 appearances for the Blues, scoring 17 times and registering assists, with Maresca trusting him to nail down the position on the right wing.

However, the Italian boss tried to delve into the market over the last couple of weeks to land a player who could’ve featured alongside Madueke in the final third.

The player who earns nearly 2x more than Garnacho at Chelsea

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was a name constantly touted over a move to West London during January, but a move for the Argentine failed to materialise.

The youngster was seen as an option for the left-hand side after Mykhailo Mudryk’s ongoing suspension, but Maresca was unable to complete any deal, subsequently having to operate with the options currently at his disposal.

It would’ve been another huge investment from the hierarchy, but as well as incomings, the American needed to make some key calls on departures to reduce the bloated squad following the arrivals.

One of the players who should’ve been offloaded is centre-back Benoit Badiashile, who’s failed to make an impression under the new boss, casting doubt on his long-term future at the club after arriving in the same window as Fernandez and Madueke.

The Frenchman cost £35m two years ago, but this year has been unable to force himself into the starting eleven, starting just twice in the Premier League in 2024/25.

His lack of minutes, coupled with his huge fee should’ve seen him moved, especially to prevent the club from losing a fortune on the fee forked out for his signature.

Badiashile also pockets a small fortune despite his lack of action, earning £90k-per-week - a figure nearly two times higher than winger target Garnacho who’s only earning £50k-per-week despite his rapid rise at Old Trafford.

Chelsea first-team players who earn less than Badiashile Player Weekly wage Yearly income Axel Disasi £80,000 £4,160,000 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall £80,000 £4,160,000 Robert Sanchez £60,000 £3,120,000 Noni Madueke £50,000 £2,600,000 Marc Guiu £50,000 £2,600,000 Filip Jorgensen £50,000 £2,600,000 Malo Gusto £45,000 £2,340,000 Roméo Lavia £45,000 £2,340,000 Stats via Capology

Given his mammoth income, Maresca should’ve parted ways with the former Monaco man, which could’ve allowed for added investment during the window just gone.

With the summer transfer window opening in just a few months' time, it gives the boss another chance to make alterations to his playing squad, with the departure of Badiashile needing to be right up there on his list of priorities.