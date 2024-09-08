Chelsea Football Club were, unsurprisingly, one of the most active clubs in the Premier League summer transfer window. The Blues were the highest spenders, as per Sky Sports, splashing £219.6m on 11 new signings as they look to give new manager Enzo Maresca the perfect platform from springboard this season.

However, as much as they have brought new faces into the club, the West London outfit also managed to sell a lot of players to help clear spaces in the squad and raise funds to reinvest into their squad.

Chelsea’s summer 2024 outgoings

In total, the Blues made seven permanent outgoings, and several more deals which saw players leave on loan, notably Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling and Kepa Arrizabalaga. In total, the two-time Champions League winners raised £167.1m, according to Transfermarkt.

Perhaps the biggest name to leave Stamford Bridge this summer was Conor Gallagher. The England international left the club having graduated from their famous Cobham academy. He joined Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £33m, with Joao Felix making a move to London in a separate deal.

Gallagher is a player who never seems to tire, nor does he ever put in less than 100%. He has two full seasons in that famous blue shirt, playing 95 times and grabbing ten goals and ten assists. The ultimate utility man, he would be able to slot in wherever the manager needed.

Another of the notable outgoings this summer was Romleu Lukaku. His disastrous second spell at Chelsea finally came to an end when he secured a £30m move to Napoli. The former Inter striker put the £97.5m move back to Stamford Bridge behind him, a spell that yielded him just 15 goals and two assists in 44 games.

The other major sale by Chelsea this summer was that of Ian Maatsen. The Dutchman never really cemented his place in the Blues’ first team and after a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season, he made a £37.5m move to the Midlands and Aston Villa.

It was certainly a busy summer of sales for Todd Boehly, although there were a few players who he could not sell. One of those was a player who has certainly struggled in a Chelsea shirt during his time at the club.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s wage in 2024

The player in question here is Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The 23-year-old has struggled to find his best form since joining the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk. He came with a hefty price tag, costing Chelsea £62m up front and £27m in additional bonuses.

He has certainly not lived up to such a price tag. Mudryk has played 62 games for the Blues so far but has only managed to get on the scoresheet seven times and register five assists. Last season in the top flight, the winger scored five times and grabbed two assists in 31 games.

Incredibly, the Ukraine international is one of the higher-paid Chelsea players. When he put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half-year deal in January of 2023, the 23-year-old secured himself a weekly wage of £100k per week, as per Capology. That puts him in the 10th-highest pay bracket at the club.

Chelsea highest earners Weekly wage Player(s) £250k Reece James £200k Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana £195k Christopher Nkunku £180k Enzo Fernandez £175k Marc Cucurella £162.5k Raheem Sterling (split wages with Arsenal) £150k Moises Caicedo £130k Cole Palmer £120k Tosin Adarabioyo £100k Mykhailo Mudryk, Carney Chukwumeka, Levi Colwil, Jadon Sancho (split wages with Man United) Stats from Capology

Not only is Mudryk on a lot of money each week at Stamford Bridge, he earns some of Chelsea’s biggest stars. One of those is winger Noni Madueke, who is on just £50k each week. He has been showing his best form under Maresca so far, scoring a hat-trick against Wolves in the second game of the season.

Given Mudryk’s disappointing contribution in a Chelsea shirt so far, it is perhaps unjustifiable that he earns so much money each week, particularly ahead of the likes of rising star, Madueke.

Whether or not he can turn it around remains to be seen, but he could be one of the players in the shop window for Chelsea next summer - or even in January.