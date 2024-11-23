Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will face his former side Leicester City for the first time since he left the King Power to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season.

The Italian will be hoping that he avoids an embarrassing return to the East Midlands, looking to claim all three points to strengthen their Premier League top-four ambitions.

Within the first 11 outings of the league season, the 44-year-old has led the Blues to five wins, but only tasting defeat twice to the current top two of Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, this afternoon’s game against the Foxes will provide another opportunity to build on their impressive start and close the gap to the leaders - albeit temporarily, before their respective fixtures later in the weekend.

Maresca will be without a number of his key first-team members for the trip, opening the door for various players to stake their claim for a starting role.

Chelsea’s injury news ahead of Leicester clash

Ahead of the meeting with his former side, boss Maresca spoke to the media, opening up about his side's current injury issues ahead of the trip to the King Power.

The Italian confirmed that right-back Reece James will miss the meeting after a hamstring injury suffered in training during the international break.

When asked about the nature of the 24-year-old’s setback, Maresca stated:

“We have just one injured player, that is Reece. Unfortunately, he felt something small and we don't want to take any risks for the weekend. Hamstring. It's a muscular problem. We don't want to take any risks for this weekend. Hopefully, it's not something long."

However, it is the only new absence for the Blues boss to contend with this weekend, with a near fully-fit squad to choose from against Steve Cooper’s side.

Maresca may be tempted to recall one player who impressed off the bench during the previous outing against London rivals Arsenal before the recent international break.

The player Maresca needs to recall against Leicester

Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £106.8m deal from Benfica back in January 2023 - with real hopes of transforming the club’s midfield department.

However, in recent months, he’s found starts hard to come by in the Premier League, being named as a substitute in each of the last four matches - only being able to gain minutes off the bench.

Roméo Lavia has been the man preferred alongside record-signing Moises Caicedo in the centre of the park in recent weeks, with the Belgian finally getting his run in the first-team after an injury-hit first season at the Bridge.

The 20-year-old made one league appearance last season but has kept the Argentinian l out of Maresca’s side in recent weeks - demonstrating how sensational he’s been since his return to action.

However, in Fernandez’s last league outing off the bench, he provided the assist for Pedro Neto’s goal against Arsenal at the Bridge a couple of weeks ago.

Enzo Fernández's stats off the bench against Arsenal Statistics Tally Minutes played 22 Passes completed 13/17 (76%) Assists 1 Touches 24 Tackles won 3/3 (100%) Duels won 3 Crosses completed 1/1 (100%) Stats via FotMob

It follows his hat-trick of assists in the first half of the Europa League clash with FC Noah, with the 23-year-old registering four assists in his last 67 minutes of club football.

Such a record simply can’t be ignored, with the “sensational” talent, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, needing to be recalled for the clash against Leicester if the Blues are to continue their current run.

It will be a game Maresca won’t want to lose given his affiliation with the hosts, with a win massively strengthening their grip on a Champions League place.

If Fernandez is unleashed, his attacking and creative influence could well help to dominate the newly-promoted Foxes on their own turf.