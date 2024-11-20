Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is unconvinced by a "complete" player in his squad, but those above the Italian actually hold the ace in very high regard.

Chelsea players who could leave the club in January

Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy appear to be in agreement over a few other squad members, in regard to their futures at Stamford Bridge, with certain players widely tipped to depart Cobham at the turn of the year.

Left-back Ben Chilwell looked likely to leave in the summer, but Maresca's side couldn't find a suitor for the £200,000-per-week defender, who is now stuck in limbo at the club.

Chilwell's played just 45 minutes in all competitions this season - a brief cameo against English minnows Barrow in the Carabao Cup - and it is believed that Chelsea are actively encouraging suitors to come forward in the winter.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

Chelsea have already spoken to numerous clubs over selling Chilwell, according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips at the start of last month, with the former Leicester City star attracting interest from England, Italy and Spain.

Chelsea are also prepared to sell Carney Chukwuemeka, who's on the transfer list ahead of January, amid interest from La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Reports out of Italy this week, specifically Milan Live, report that a Chelsea exit for Cesare Casadei is "inevitable" for January as well, so it appears BlueCo are ready to swing the axe in an attempt to reduce the club's wage bill and garner funds.

Defender Benoit Badiashile, who has struggled for consistent Premier League minutes under Maresca, has been linked with an exit too - but this possibility is also refuted by reliable media sources.

These same sources claim that Badiashile is highly regarded at Chelsea, and club chiefs apparently view the Frenchman as a more-than capable back-up option.

However, this isn't the view of Maresca.

Enzo Maresca left unconvinced by Benoit Badiashile at Chelsea

As per TEAMtalk, Maresca is apparently unconvinced by Badiashile, as Chelsea also scour the market for a new central defender - leading to their interest in Bournemouth star Ilia Zabarnyi.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him, as it is unclear whether the 23-year-old will even want to remain on the bench for much longer, regardless of how Chelsea officials feel about his ability.

"He is going to one of the world's biggest clubs and a defender there needs certain qualities," said former AS Monaco assistant coach Joao Tralhao to Sky Sports on Badiashile.

"But Badiashile is excellent. He is very strong in the air and in the duels. He can read the game because he is intelligent. He is a very good defender on the floor and in the air. I do not have any doubts that he will succeed in the Premier League.

"He is the complete defender."