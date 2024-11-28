Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has apparently been left unimpressed by a £62 million player in his squad, and it is believed the west Londoners are eager to move him on in January.

Chelsea face Heidenheim in Europa Conference League tonight

While uncertainty surrounds the immediate futures of a few squad members, the Blues are preparing to take on Bundesliga outfit Heidenheim in the Europa Conference League this afternoon.

15th in the German top flight right now and without a win in their last five league games, Heidenheim's season is in stark contrast to Premier League high-flyers Chelsea, who have enjoyed an exceptional start to the campaign under new manager Maresca.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

Regardless of the team they field, Chelsea are firm favourites to come away from Germany with all three points, given the sheer quality they possess in their squad.

It is also an opportunity to play world-class players who are struggling for consistent starts in the top flight, like exit-linked Christopher Nkunku, who Maresca confirmed in his pre-match press conference is not for sale in January.

"The problem with Christo, not the problem but it's the same issue and the same thing we mention many times about Joao. If you play with Cole, you play with Joao, or Christo, or Noni, or Jadon - who is defending? Their skills and strength is not defending; it's to attack," said Maresca on why Nkunku isn't playing every game.

"We love them but also we need the balance. Last game, we tried with Cole and Joao together. Soon, we can try with Christo and Cole, Christo and Joao, for sure. The reason why is because we have so many games. I completely want Christo to stay with us; I don't have any idea to let him leave in January."

Tonight's clash with Heidenheim is also an opportunity for Mykhailo Mudryk to showcase his skills, with the initial £62 million Ukraine international impressing in flashes but hardly getting a look-in domestically.

Chelsea could be forced to sell Mudryk for half-price in January

Uncertainty has surrounded the former Shakhtar Donetsk sensation, with well-connected former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who worked at Man United for over a decade during their most successful period, sharing what he's heard about his future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown claims that Chelsea are keen to offload Mudryk in January, and could be forced to do so at around half price.

“I hear they’re keen to move him on in January,” he said.

“I think they’ve got the makings of a very good team at Chelsea, but he isn’t likely to be a part of that. There isn’t space for him in the team at the moment and I don’t think Maresca has been particularly impressed by him so far.

“But I don’t think they’re likely to make a profit on him or even get their money back, let’s put it that way. He’s on a big contract too, which they’d like to get off the books if they can.

“That’s the problem they’ve got themselves into, though. Which clubs will be willing to pay his wages and spend a big chunk of money on signing him. I think, if clubs do make a move for him, they’ll probably look to pay around £30million at most.

“So Chelsea might have to bite the bullet and accept that if they really want to move him on. They’ll have to cut their losses.“