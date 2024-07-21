Chelsea’s massive spending under Todd Boehly doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, with the club still desperately wanting to build on last season’s sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has already arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer, joining new boss Enzo Maresca from their time together at Leicester City last season where the pair claimed the Championship title.

However, more needs to be done to bolster the ranks, with the Italian keen on further adding to his squad - as demonstrated by the recent links to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman could be available this summer with his current side, Chelsea and Napoli all on the hunt for a new striker, with Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen’s respective deals potentially causing a domino effect of transfers.

However, despite Maresca’s desire to sign a new centre-forward, he’s still targeting some more reinforcements to his defensive unit, including one player who’s impressed in recent months.

Chelsea interested in signing £25m defensive ace

According to journalist Football Transfers, Chelsea are battling Arsenal over a deal to sign talented left-back Patrick Dorgu ahead of next season.

Spurs have also been monitoring the Danish talent in recent months, but the report claims that should any side match Lecce’s €30m (£25m) asking price, they would be open to parting ways with the 19-year-old.

Maresca wanting to strengthen at left-back could come as a surprise given the form of Marc Cucurella at Euro 2024, with the Blues also having £50m signing Ben Chilwell operating in the same position.

Dorgu’s potential move to Stamford Bridge could allow him to form a solid partnership with one Chelsea talent who has failed to impress after his big-money move to the club back in 2023.

Why Dorgu could be perfect for Mykhailo Mudryk

Winger Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea for a staggering £88.5m back in January 2023, arriving with huge potential following his time at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, his stint in London has been anything but successful, scoring just seven goals in his 58 appearances for the club since his big-money transfer.

He’s looked unsettled at times, failing to make a huge impact on games, but should Dorgu arrive at Stamford Bridge, the Ukrainian international could seriously reap the rewards and start to look like the player Todd Boehly signed 18 months ago.

The “immense” youngster, as described by one scout, has excelled at both ends of the pitch, demonstrating his abilities in the defensive and attacking thirds.

In Serie A last season, the 19-year-old averaged a huge 2.5 tackles per 90 along with 2.6 clearances as he helped Lecce secure their Italian top-flight status for another campaign.

Patrick Dorgu's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 32 Tackles 2.5 Clearances 2.6 Aerials won 1.6 Successful take-ons 0.9 Progressive carries 2.1 Shot-creating actions 2.3 Stats via FBref

However, his attacking stats are just as impressive, completing 0.9 take-ons and 2.1 progressive carries, while contributing with 2.3 shot-creating actions, helping the likes of Mudryk create carnage in the final third.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

His direct playstyle sees him overlap the wideman on the left-hand side, a feature of his play that could aid Mudryk who likes to drift inside onto his favoured right foot.

The Ukrainian simply hasn’t done enough to provide value for money since his move to the club, with the upcoming season crucial in his development in west London.

However, should Dorgu arrive at the club, it could be the springboard for the 23-year-old to succeed at the club, allowing the former Shakhtar man to have a constant partner down Maresca’s left-hand side.