Nottingham Forest could be about to see a player leave the City Ground despite the English transfer window shutting last week, according to a new report.

The Reds enjoyed a very busy summer transfer window, as manager Nuno Espirito Santo was keen to add to his team and avoid another relegation fight. The business they did has so far helped Nuno make a good start to the campaign, as they are unbeaten after three league games.

Nottingham Forest’s busy end to the transfer window

As stated, it was a very busy summer for the Premier League side, as they brought in 11 new players and let go a staggering 20 players. That is a high turnover of players from Forest, but it could have easily been more.

Nottingham Forest's summer signings Elliot Anderson Newcastle Morato Benfica Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina Ramon Sosa CA Talleres David Carmo FC Porto Jota Silva Vit. Guimaraes Marko Stamenic Red Star Calos Miguel Corinthians Eric da Silva Moreira FC St. Pauli James Ward-Prowse West Ham Alex Moreno Aston Villa

The club brought in James Ward-Prowse on deadline day, but they also had their eye on a couple of other players. It has been reported that Forest were keen on signing Ernest Nuamah from French side Lyon. The Reds reportedly led a chasing pack of suitors involving Fulham and Everton, only for him to remain in France.

As well as looking at Nuamah, it has also been reported that Nottingham Forest were keen on signing Simon Banza and made a late approach to sign the striker on loan from Braga. The enquiry was labelled as being “extremely ambitious”, but he is someone that was obviously on the club’s radar and may be one they will return to down the line.

Marinakis eyes inter-club deal for £8 million midfielder

According to reports in Greece relayed by Nottingham Forest News, Evangelos Marinakis is close to taking Nicolas Dominguez from Nottingham Forest to Greek side Olympiacos. Forest only signed Dominguez in the summer of 2023 from Italian side Bologna, and last season he went on to play 26 times in the Premier League, scoring two goals.

The midfielder has played twice in the league this season, but according to this report, he could now be closing in on a move to Greece. The Premier League side are at their limit in terms of how many players they can have out on loan, so if Dominguez were to leave the City Ground, it would need to be on a permanent deal.

The Argentine signed a five-year contract when he joined the club last summer, with Forest paying around £8 million and sending Remo Freuler the other way. But given the fact that they have just added Ward-Prowse to their squad, Dominguez will likely be further down the pecking order, and therefore, a move away may be the best thing for all parties involved.