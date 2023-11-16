Nottingham Forest have made a decent start to life this term with Steve Cooper and Evangelos Marinakis now reportedly eyeing a fresh addition in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest's January priorities...

Following their narrow brush with relegation last term, Nottingham Forest have looked every inch the Premier League side in 2023/24 and sit 15th in the table with 13 points from their first 12 matches, seven points above 18th-placed Luton Town, who occupy the first drop zone position.

The Tricky Trees have lost just two of their last six matches in all competitions, but January will be an important month at the City Ground and movement will be expected on both incomings and outgoings as Nottingham Forest try to move further up the league standings.

Fluminense defender Nino is someone who has been linked with a move to the East Midlands-based outfit and it is now claimed by reports in Brazil via Sport Witness that the final details of his proposed move are being ironed out between both parties.

Earlier this month, reports in Spain claimed that Osasuna defender David Garcia is on Nottingham Forest's radar and could crop up as a transfer priority once again in January after previous interest in his services across the summer window.

Scotland international Scott McKenna could make way in that case, with Turkish giants Fenerbache believed to be plotting a surprise swoop for the defender, who would become the first Scottish player to play for the European giants if a deal were to be concluded.

Nottingham Forest's upcoming fixtures - Premier League Opponent Venue Brighton & Hove Albion (H) City Ground Everton (H) City Ground Fulham (A) Craven Cottage Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) Molineux Tottenham Hotspur (H) City Ground

Transfer rumours tend to start generating momentum at this time of year and it now looks as if Nottingham Forest boss Cooper has identified a midfield target who could help to bolster his squad come the New Year.

Habib Diarra wanted by Nottingham Forest

As per Foot Mercato, Nottingham Forest are keen on Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, who has also attracted interest from Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens. Nevertheless, the outlet claim that Diarra moving on in January is an unlikely outcome, citing that the summer of 2024 may be a more feasible timeline for the 19-year-old to take his next career step with Marinakis and company now on the case.

Having already featured in defensive midfield, attacking midfield, on both flanks and as a number eight in the engine room this term, Diarra has made nine appearances in Ligue 1, registering a solitary goal and one assist (Diarra statistics - Transfermarkt).

Diarra, who has been labelled "superb" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, has obtained an average Sofascore match rating of 6.83/10 in the French top flight in 2023/24, showing a relatively commendable level of consistency given his youthful exuberance.

Undoubtedly, Diarra would be a signing in the mould of a long-term project, demonstrating that Nottingham Forest are keen to look beyond the rat race of whether or not they can guarantee their place in the Premier League every season.