Wolverhampton Wanderers bounced back from their chastening 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United last weekend to record an impressive 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Considering Gary O’Neil lost both Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto to injury in the first half, the win was all that much sweeter, yet the Old Gold could be weaker in the long term depending on the nature of their respective issues.

Rayan Ait-Nouri opened the scoring in the second half following a solid display, while a Tom Cairney own goal meant the Molineux outfit secured all three points, despite a late goal from the Cottagers.

The goal was Ait-Nouri’s first of the season, and he delivered a wonderful performance to go along with it.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s display against Fulham in numbers

The left-back has often been deployed slightly further forward this season, but O’Neil reverted him as part of the back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation today, and it worked a treat.

Along with his goal, Ait-Nouri also had two shots on target, made one key pass, created one big chance, and was fouled four times as he showcased his attacking intent throughout the tie.

The defender also completed 90% of his passes, won 6 of his 11 ground duels contested and made one tackle as he also contributed effectively defensively, all while impressing with his passing range.

O’Neil will be hoping for more displays like this from the youngster, and he could have a big role to play in the final few matches of the campaign.

Mario Lemina also excelled in the heart of the midfield for the Old Gold, while he was just as impressive as Ait-Nouri against Fulham.

Mario Lemina’s statistics vs Fulham

The midfielder has been a key member of O’Neil’s side this term and delivered another composed performance alongside Joao Gomes.

The midfielder finished the clash with a 90% pass success rate while also making one key pass, succeeding with 100% of his long balls and taking 48 touches as he ran the show in the middle of the park.

Lemina was given a licence to burst forward whenever possible as he created one big chance, had a shot off target and missed a big chance to round off a wonderful display for the club.

Although he lost possession ten times throughout the match, the 30-year-old made two clearances and won four duels, indicating that he was not going to be bullied in one-on-one battles easily.

The 2-1 victory means the Old Gold remain in the top half of the Premier League table, and it continues their fine form in 2024.

They have lost only three matches so far this year and they face Coventry City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup next week.

If Lemina continues his current form into that clash, the Midlands side could reach their first semi-final of the competition since 2019, and it will further endear O’Neil to the Molineux faithful in what has been an excellent debut season in charge of the side.