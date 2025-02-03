Facing a race against time, one Wolverhampton Wanderers player has now reportedly given the green light to complete a late exit after seeing a move break down earlier in the window.

Wolves transfer news

The Midlands club have endured a hectic window which is still going amid their seach to sign crucial reinforcements. It's an open secret that Vitor Pereira and his side are still seeking a central defender and a midfielder before the deadline passes, which has reportedly seen a swap deal involving Craig Dawson and former captain Conor Coady mooted.

The former captain could yet complete a shock return from Midlands rivals Leicester City and solve the problem that many believed Kevin Danso would solve before he opted to join Tottenham Hotspur over linking up with those at Molineux.

Amid the chaos of potential incomings and outgoings, meanwhile, Wolves have at least had any concerns over Matheus Cunha's immediate future eased by the news that he's put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.

That may be where the good news ends on the exit front, however. According to Fabrizio Romano, Mario Lemina has now given the green light to join Galatasaray in a fresh twist following news that his exit to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab collapsed.

A player who's seemed destined to leave Wolves since being stripped of his captaincy, Lemina looks set to get his wish in the dying embers of the window whilst the Midlands club bank £2.5m.

Still a senior player that Wolves must replace nonetheless, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Lemina's exit accelerates their pursuit of a midfield reinforcement ahead of the deadline.

Wolves must still replace Lemina

Whilst signing a central defender should remain their priority, Wolves must also consider completing a late swoop to welcome a replacement for Lemina before the end of the transfer window. Sat just two points above the dropzone, the next hours represent their final chance to ensure that they have a squad capable of putting any doubt over their Premier League safety to an end.

Just who that replacement could be remains one of the only questions. The likes of Volodymyr Brazhko have been mentioned in recent days, with Romano even going as far as to suggest that Wolves have submitted a bid worth €20m (£17m). Yet, as the hours tick by, those in the Midlands still have plenty of work to do.

There's no denying that it will be a difficult job to replace Lemina in the coming hours either. The 31-year-old midfielder has experience on Europe's biggest stage with Juventus and in the Premier League at Southampton, not to mention his time as captain at Wolves in recent times.

So, whilst Wolves can't afford to ponder for too long, they must ensure that their replacement is the right man for the job.