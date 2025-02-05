Whilst the transfer deadline has passed in the Premier League to bring to an end any incomings, Wolverhampton Wanderers are still busy on the exit front with one player now reportedly set to complete his move.

Wolves transfer news

It's been a busy few days for those in the Midlands, welcoming two late reinforcements in Marshall Munetsi and Nasser Djiga, who will be looking to make instant impacts in a Wolves side desperately searching for Premier League survival.

The latter, whilst not their first choice, should provide fellow fresh face Emmanual Agbadou with a much-needed defensive partner, whilst the former represents a key midfield arrival.

Munetsi's arrival should prove to be particularly important in the face of January exits and after putting pen to paper at Molineux, he was quick to express his delight - telling the club website: “I'm very excited. It's probably going to be the first time I’ve had a big opportunity to be representing a bigger club.

"Nothing against Reims, but now you're going to be playing in the Premier League, playing for Wolves. Also, we have a greater population in England for Zimbabwean, I think I will feel even more at home than what I was doing in France.”

That aforementioned January exit comes in midfield, of course. According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu as relayed by Sport Witness, Mario Lemina is now travelling to finally complete his exit away from Wolves to join Turkish club Galatasaray before their 7pm deadline.

The former captain has looked destined for the exit door since being stripped of the armband and although it looked for some time as though his next destination would be Saudi Arabia, Galatasaray have come swooping in for his signature.

Lemina finally gets his move

For a moment, there may have been concerns that Lemina was set to stay put at Wolves after his Saudi move collapsed. As things stand, however, the £45,000-a-week man is indeed set to get his move courtesy of Galatasaray. All being well, it's a resolution which suits all parties and one that Wolves can move on from having already welcomed a replacement in Munetsi.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Marshall Munetsi Mario Lemina Starts 19 15 Progressive Passes 26 48 Tackles Won 18 31 Ball Recoveries 72 73

In a different reality, Lemina could have been destined for greater things in the Midlands. It wasn't so long ago that he was the man with the captain's armband and he was the player sacrificing himself to fill in at centre-back.

Months later, however, unsavoury scenes against West Ham United took that armband away and Vitor Pereira's arrival signalled the end of the midfielder's time in a Wolves shirt.