Mark Goldbridge has been left fuming at what Fabrizio Romano has reported out of Manchester United, describing the club's latest behaviour on their manager hunt as "embarrassing".

Man Utd manager latest

Erik ten Hag's future as Red Devils manager is still up in the air, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having a huge decision to make in the coming weeks. The FA Cup final win over Manchester City last month has arguably made the situation trickier, making it harder for United to part company with the 54-year-old.

The Dutchman has been at Old Trafford for two seasons, during which time he has won two trophies but also flattered to deceive in the Premier League, suffering some humbling defeats along the way, not least a 7-0 loss at Liverpool in 2022/23 and a recent 4-0 thrashing away to Crystal Palace.

While Ten Hag is still in charge for the time being, constant reports have linked with others managers with the job, with England boss Gareth Southgate seen as a potential option. Ratcliffe is believed to be an admirer of his, and he also has a strong relationship with likely incoming director of football Dan Ashworth.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is another candidate, with the Italian departing the Amex at the end of the 2023/24 season, and Thomas Tuchel's name has been thrown into the mix, too.

Romano has recently reported that United have "made contact with the agents of other managers" in recent days, suggesting that the search is still ongoing to find a replacement.

Writing on X on Tuesday, Goldbridge fumed at Manchester United speaking to the agents of other bosses, calling it "disrespectful" to Ten Hag:

"Really sickening how the club is being run. Embarrassing, unprofessional, indecisive, disrespectful and not representative of the vast majority of the fans how they're dealing with this. Shame."

In fairness to Goldbridge, these updates aren't a great look for United, at a time when Ten Hag has just led his side to FA Cup glory, not to mention seeing off arguably the world's best club side in City. If Ratcliffe believes that he isn't the man for the job, he should simply make the decision to part ways with him as soon as possible, rather than seemingly stalling over a decision and speaking to other managers.

In terms of whether Ten Hag is the right man for the United job or not, opinion appears to be split among the fanbase, with some seeing him as the right man and others feeling he won't ever be at the level required to take the Red Devils back to the very top of the English game.

Erik ten Hag's managerial career Matches Points per game Manchester United 114 1.92 Ajax 215 2.34 FC Utrecht 111 1.74 Bayern Munich II 72 2.14 Go Ahead Eagles 39 1.72

Had United lost the final to City, there is every chance that Ten Hag would have been sacked after the game, and there is a strong argument to say that one result, admittedly an excellent one, shouldn't change Ratcliffe's stance. He is a ruthless billionaire businessman, so it is a surprise to see him not showing that same intent with the managerial situation.