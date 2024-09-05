Manchester United supporter and presenter Mark Goldbridge is fuming about the rumours coming out regarding one key individual at the football club. The Red Devils haven’t had the best of starts to the new Premier League season, which comes as a disappointment given the business they did during the summer transfer window.

Related Man Utd offered free Eriksen replacement Solskjaer tried to sign for £26m United have been offered the chance to sign an experienced international outside of the transfer window.

United already eyeing Ten Hag replacements

Manchester United were one of the busiest sides in the transfer window, as they brought in five new players and let 13 leave the club. But that transfer business has put manager Erik ten Hag under pressure already given their poor start to the campaign.

The Dutchman has overseen just one win in the club’s first three league games of the new season, with their latest defeat being a disappointing performance against arch-rivals Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Games 118 Won 69 Drawn 15 Lost 34 Stats as per Transfermarkt

That result has put ten Hag under significant pressure already, and it was reported earlier this week that, as well as Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter possibly being in line for the job at Old Trafford should ten Hag be sacked, United could also turn to former German manager Joachin Low as a replacement.

All three managers are without a club, and this update stated that they would be willing to take on the role at Old Trafford should it become available. Low left his role as the German national team manager in June 2021, after taking charge of 198 games and winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Goldbridge fumes at Ten Hag sack rumours

Goldbridge has urged the club’s minority owners INEOS to stick with the Dutchman. Ten Hag has overseen two campaigns in charge of United, with the first seeing him guide the club to the Carabao Cup and a top four finish, while the second saw them finish in their lowest spot in the league, but the campaign finished on a high as they won the FA Cup, beating Manchester City.

The 2024/25 campaign has been a disappointing start for ten Hag and United, and while there are some calls for a change in the dugout, Goldbridge is keen for the Dutchman to remain in charge.

Goldbridge said on ten Hag’s situation, via GIVEMESPORT: “We've seen this movie before. [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer started his third season, and no one was predicting that he was going to get the sack, but he was gone by Christmas. The same thing happened with José Mourinho, so it could easily happen. And I'm not blind to it, but I do feel like 'surely not', and I do feel like 'please no'.

"It's alright, we've all done it. Sack them, get rid of them, but in the modern game you also have to take into account that the sheer volume of money that has been spent around Ten Hag this summer is £200million. To replace him, it will cost to sack him and then bring in a new manager in - and then that new manager probably doesn't want the players that Ten Hag's bought.

"We never stop hearing about 'Oh, it's another Dutch player', or 'It's another player that has played for Ten Hag'. You give Thomas Tuchel the job or whoever else, they've not used these players before - why should they do that?

"And in fairness to the next manager, why should they have to use the previous manager's toys, like they would want that as well? Man United are not financially great, we have debt, and we are not in a great position. So to sack the manager I think would please some United fans, but the longer-term damage that would cause to have to rebuild again could be catastrophic."