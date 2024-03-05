Modern football is consumed in a completely different way than it used to be, with social media allowing supporters to find a voice and share their opinions around the globe.

YouTubers and podcasters now play a prominent role in football for many fans, becoming household names around the world, offering their views on the game and often proving divisive. Arsenal Fan TV is perhaps the prime example, with the famous Arsenal fan site often as popular with opposition supporters as Gunners fans, depending on the result.

Then there's Mark Goldbridge, covering all things Manchester United and the Premier League - but who is exactly is The United Stand presenter?

Mark Goldbridge and Man Utd

Goldbridge has arguably become one of the most recognisable and successful YouTubers around when it comes to football coverage, offering regular thoughts on his beloved United.

His watchalongs during Red Devils matches have provided so much entertainment down the years, with his Alan Partridge-esque mannerisms and hilarious reactions to United conceding goals often having the potential to go viral.

Intriguingly, there are persistent claims that Goldbridge is actually not a United fan at all, with Nottingham Forest rumoured to be his team of choice growing up. He actually began supporting United through his Grandad on his mother's side after his parents split up, explaining the confusion in an interview with FourFourTwo.

"People call me a Forest fan because I’m from Nottingham. But my mum and dad separated when I was about six. My dad’s a Chelsea fan and my mum’s a United fan. But we lived in Nottingham so my dad used to take me to watch Forest games on a weekend."

Mark Goldbridge real name

Brent Di Cesare

Perhaps the one thing that many don't know about Mark Goldbridge is that it isn't his real name, with the United supporter actually called Brent Di Cesare. A quick search on Companies House proves this, with the 44-year-old's real name listed with The United Stand, his YouTube channel.

Interestingly, he actually had a career in law enforcement before his current job became a full-time occupation - he was a police detective investigating financial fraud, which meant he needed to create an alias when he wanted to start posting his videos.

Mark Goldbridge net worth

There is a reason why being a successful influencer is something that kids crave to be at school these days - something that was simply impossible when sitting down with your careers officer back in the day! It can be an extremely lucrative job, depending on the level of success achieved, and it appears as though Goldbridge is making a great living out of keeping the masses entertained.

Incredibly, Goldbridge has a reported net worth of €5m (£3.9m) and earns around $250,000 (£196,000) per year, which sums up how big his following is and the success he has achieved as the years have passed.

Mark Goldbridge Twitter

Goldbridge is a big presence on Twitter/X, with over 800,000 followers to his name as of March 2024, and he will often be found providing his latest thoughts on all things United, even providing a balanced view on rival clubs in an age when so many have wild opinions simply to generate clicks.

Mark Goldbridge's social media presence Followers Twitter/X 807,700 Instagram 460,000 YouTube 342,000 TikTok 813,000

Mark Goldbridge wife

Away from the public eye, Goldbridge is a married man with a family. He met his wife when he was 20 while living in Ireland and working in insurance. They're married and have three children - two daughters and a son.

Mark Goldbridge age and height

One thing that can often come as a surprise to many is Goldbridge's age, with the Nottingham-born personality currently 44, turning 45 in April 2024. For whatever reason, it is easy to envisage him being younger than that when viewing his content. Goldbridge is 5 foot 8 inches tall.

Mark Goldbridge Liverpool

While Goldbridge is clearly a big United fan, he will often spend his time discussing their rivals, like any other level-headed football supporter.

The 44-year-old has had plenty to say about Liverpool down the years, but while some may mock his opinions on other matters, Reds supporters actually appear to think relatively highly of him.

Goldbridge has appeared on Liverpool fan site The Redmen TV in the past, for example, speaking fairly and concisely about United's adversaries, and it is a reminder that some of his antics during games can often be part of the character he has developed, often for comic purposes more than anything else.

In fairness to him, it looks as though he has realised that there is a space in the market for someone more measured than the classic Twitter tribalism nonsense most content creators opt for.

It takes a lot for any United supporter to praise Liverpool, especially given their success during the Jurgen Klopp era, not to mention online when millions of people can view your thoughts. For that reason, Goldbridge deserves praise for this.

Overall, he may not be to everyone's taste, but once you realise much of his schtick is tongue-in-cheek and appreciate that he can also talk plenty of sense, it becomes far easier to simply sit back and enjoy those Partridge-esque moments.