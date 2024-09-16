Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge has given his reaction to what captain Bruno Fernandes did over the weekend, as he mentions the name of the club’s former captain, Roy Keane.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways over the weekend as they put in a strong performance to get past Southampton 3-0, a result that will ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

It is only the middle of September, and the transfer window has been shut for just over two weeks, but there is plenty of speculation circling regarding Man Utd and who they may look to sign in 2025.

The Red Devils were last week linked with improving in the goalkeeper department, as the club is said to be “very interested” in signing Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper Unai Simon. The goalkeeper is said to have impressed United with his performances for Bilbao and Spain, and they are now ready to pay a “considerable sum” to sign the Spaniard.

Unai Simon's Athletic Bilbao stats Apps 195 Goals conceded 202 Clean sheets 66

The latest player to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina. The Croatian international is said to be “very high” on United’s transfer wishlist, with the club sending scouts to watch the player during the recent international break. The Premier League side is said to be keeping a close eye on Baturina, as he plays for Zagreb.

During the summer, Leeds United were linked with Baturina, agreeing to a £25 million fee, but the player ultimately chose to stay with Zagreb. As United potentially eye new recruits for January, they will have full concentration on the current ongoings on the pitch, and one player reacted to the latest weekend performances on social media, which didn’t go down well with one fan.

Mark Goldbridge reacts to what Man United’s Bruno Fernandes has done

While Man Utd claimed a comfortable 3-0 win away at Southampton, a former player of theirs, Jadon Sancho, was performing for Chelsea in his first appearance for the club since his move during the summer.

Sancho came on at half-time for Chelsea and put in a strong display, grabbing the assist for the only goal of the game, as they beat Bournemouth 1-0. Sancho took to Instagram over the weekend to react to his first appearance for the club, and in the comments, Bruno Fernandes reacted by saying: “Some player, you, keep that smile.”

This is something that didn’t go down too well with Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge, as he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and responded by saying:

Goldbridge mentions former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, as the Irishman set incredible standards during his time at Old Trafford, and every captain at the club will always be compared to Keane. But football then to football now is very different, and as Goldbridge refers to it, this seems to be part of the modern game now.