Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge is stunned at a decision INEOS made during the summer transfer window, given the injury situation involving defender Luke Shaw. Manager Erik ten Hag has faced a challenging start to the new season, but he will be optimistic that Saturday's victory over Brentford could signal the beginning of a turnaround. The team now faces two challenging away games in the next few days, against Fenerbahçe and West Ham.

Related Man Utd ace waiting on Ten Hag sack decision before starting contract talks Erik ten Hag is willing to let a first team player leave, but he may have other ideas depending on what happens in the dugout.

Man Utd lining up defensive signings

The football season is now starting to enter its busiest time, and Ten Hag's focus will of course be on the upcoming matches, but the Red Devils already appear to be putting plans in place for January and next summer too.

United added two centre-backs to their ranks during the summer in the form of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, but they are already looking to improve in that department once again. Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is someone that United remain interested in signing, as while he is a key player at Barça, his contract ends in 2026, and United are keeping an eye on his situation in case a new contract cannot be agreed.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side have a couple of players who are nearing the end of their contracts at Old Trafford, one being Harry Maguire, and the defender is said to be waiting for Ten Hag to be sacked before making a decision on his future. The England defender wants to see if his role can change under a new boss; as of yet, no talks have been held over a new contract.

United were very busy during the summer, improving in defence, midfield and the forward line, but there was one position that wasn’t addressed which left Goldbridge mystified.

Goldbridge stunned at INEOS with Shaw injured again

Manchester United fan/pundit Goldbridge has been left stunned at INEOS for not signing a left-back in the summer, considering Luke Shaw is once again out injured. The 29-year-old, who has been at Old Trafford since July 2014, has struggled with injuries throughout his career, missing 77 United games in the last four seasons alone, a timeline which excludes the serious leg break suffered in 2015.

Shaw played just 12 times in the Premier League last season - in total he played 15 games in all competitions. His last game for United was in February, but since then he has been away with England for Euro 2024, returned to pre-season training at Carrington and picked up another injury once again.

Luke Shaw's Man United stats Apps 275 Goals 4 Assists 28

The left-back has been out since and while he is closing in on his return to the first team, Goldbridge is right to question the decision this summer considering fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia is also struggling to stay fit.