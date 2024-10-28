Manchester United fan/pundit Mark Goldbridge has been left confused by one of the club’s summer signings after an Erik ten Hag decision in the game against West Ham United. It was another disappointing weekend for the Red Devils, as their lack of finishing and a controversial refereeing decision cost them all three points in London.

Pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag

Defeat to the Hammers means it is now four losses in the Premier League for United this season, and it was another game that showed their poor finishing at the top end of the pitch is costing them week in and week out.

However, Ten Hag was left upset and feels his side have felt injustice three times this season after questionable refereeing decisions: “Three times this season we feel injustice. We have to score; we created so many chances, we should have been two or three goals up.

"In the second half, we were forcing it, but we allowed them into the game. When you are losing 1-0, you need big personality and character in the team, and we showed resilience to get back into it. It is unfair and unjust the way we conceded the penalty."

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes the pressure on Ten Hag will become “unbearable” if United lose to Chelsea next Sunday: “I don't think there can be another defeat next Sunday at Old Trafford. I genuinely don't.

"I think it's getting to that point now where there is a real worry. I'm worried because the results, the lack of goals, the lack of performances, it's stacking up week after week after week, and there will be some sort of reasons given [on Sunday] - I'm not going to say excuses - but reasons given around missing chances. But they keep missing chances. These are the players that have been recruited over the last couple of seasons mainly.

"It's a sobering time because the feeling was after winning the FA Cup final and investing well, having a more smooth transfer window, that now it's looking like here we are again at that moment where it's going badly wrong. It's getting to that point where it'll become unbearable."

After the game against West Ham, Goldbridge was left baffled by one of the club’s latest additions, as he didn’t feature against the Hammers.

Goldbridge stunned by what Ten Hag has done with Manuel Ugarte

Mark Goldbridge was left confused by the signing of Manuel Ugarte after he didn’t feature for Manchester United in their game against West Ham on Sunday. Ten Hag decided to go with a midfield of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes for the game against the Hammers, despite Ugarte performing very well on Thursday night in the Europa League against Fenerbahçe.

Ugarte, who is on a weekly wage of £120,000 at Old Trafford, was named amongst the substitutes, but he failed to add to his four appearances in the Premier League already. United made three substitutes in the game, and given the situation, as towards the end of the match they were chasing a result, Ten Hag opted against using the Uruguayan, and the fact Casemiro scored their only goal also may have played a part.

Manuel Ugarte's Man United stats Apps 7 Starts 4 Minutes played 348 Goals 0 Assists 0

However, Goldbridge has been left confused by Ugarte’s signing after he failed to appear against West Ham. He took to X after the game and labelled Ugarte’s addition as a “baffling signing”, as United are struggling for form and they are not using their biggest signing of the summer, ending by describing the situation as "weird”.