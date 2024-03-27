Celtic could sign a new player in a transfer worth around £7m this summer, according to Mark Guidi.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops have struggled at points this season under Brendan Rodgers, despite the Northern Irishman bringing in a number of new players across the summer and winter transfer windows.

Celtic 2023/24 signings Fee Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Nicolas Kuhn (Rapid Vienna) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc.

Currently, Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership, however, rivals Rangers have a game in hand and trail by just one point. It promises to be one of the closest title races in recent memory, however, attention behind the scenes at Parkhead appears to be turning towards the upcoming transfer window.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart will retire at the end of the campaign, leaving Celtic on the search for a new first-choice shot-stopper. There have been specific targets mentioned, such as Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, who the Hoops would love to sign.

The Reds ‘keeper could be tempted to move to Glasgow, whereas Trabzonspor’s Ugurcan Cakir is seen as a potential alternative option. Whoever arrives to replace Hart may require a big transfer fee, and it looks as if Celtic are in a good position to do stump up the cash.

Journalist Guidi, talking to The Go Radio Football Show, relayed by 67 Hail Hail, was speaking about Celtic’s need for a new goalkeeper to replace Hart this summer. He said that the Hoops are “back” in the market to sign a player worth around £6m-£7m, should one emerge on their radar.

“I’ve said many times. I said it last season, if Celtic can find a Jack Butland scenario or another Joe Hart scenario where it’s a free transfer or a £1m quid transfer fee and then a nice fat contract, then go for it.

“But see if you need to spend £6m-£7m then go and do it. And I’ve been told that Celtic are back in that market.

“The days of this £3m almost like a ceiling, has been wiped out. If players become available at £6m-£7m then Celtic are very much back in the market at that level. And that’s the way it should be, particularly for a goalkeeper.”

This is an exciting update for the Hoops, showing that the funds are seemingly there at Parkhead for the club to splash the cash on new signings in the region of £6m-£7m, something that wasn't done this season.

Alongside a new goalkeeper, a winger and striker are also wanted by Rodgers and Celtic, so it could be a busy and expensive summer transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and Jota's big-money exit to Saudi Arabia last year alongside Matt O'Riley's possible departure could fund a number of incomings.