Following his exceptional start to the season, it is believed a star player is being offered bumper fresh terms, but he's stalling on the deal amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal targeting new striker for 2025

Over the summer window, despite links to a host of centre-forwards, Edu Gaspar and co elected not to sign a new striker and instead keep faith with Kai Havertz - who has repaid them with an excellent start to the new Premier League season.

The German's six goals across 10 appearances in all competitions highlight that Mikel Arteta and Edu were justified in that call, but his recent injury scare also suggests that Arsenal need a quality alternative when he's unavailable.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Reports over the summer claimed that Arteta wanted a young partner for Havertz, and they did attempt to sign one in RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko during the early stages of the window.

Arsenal made an offer for Sesko, alongside Premier League rivals Man United and Chelsea, but the 21-year-old chose to stay in his current surroundings and further his development in the Bundesliga.

That isn't to say Sesko won't be leaving in the near future, though, as Fabrizio Romano shared that the player has a "gentleman's agreement" with Leipzig that he can leave in either 2025 or 2026.

It is believed Arsenal are still targeting Sesko ahead of a potential 2025 move, alongside a host of other strikers, as Edu weighs up the possibility of bringing in an extra target man at the turn of the year.

Another striker target who has emerged on their radar in the last fortnight is fellow Bundesliga ace Omar Marmoush, with the Egypt striker starting this campaign in excellent fashion.

Indeed, Marmoush boasts nine goals and six assists over just nine appearances in all competitions so far, prompting interest from England. West Ham have drawn fresh plans to sign Marmoush, and Arsenal have been linked as well.

Marmoush "hesitating" on new contract amid Arsenal interest

According to reports out of Germany recently, it is believed that Marmoush "dreams" of joining Arsenal or Liverpool, with the Gunners potentially contending for his signature next year.

Now, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared an update on his future amid Arsenal's links to the player. He writes that Marmoush is now "hesitating" to sign a new deal with Eintracht, despite the prospect of a higher salary on offer.

The African, who will reportedly cost around £40 million, is unlikely to leave in January, though, so Arsenal may have to wait until next summer if they hope to pounce on his uncertain future.