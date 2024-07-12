Having already lost Max Kilman to West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers could now suffer a second major exit this summer following a bid from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

Wolves transfer news

Kilman's exit aside, it's been a fairly productive summer window for Wolves so far. The Midlands club have welcomed four fresh faces, including Jorgen Strand Larsen in their most impressive deal so far. The Celta Vigo forward arrives looking to boost Gary O'Neil's attacking options even further following a season in which Wolves' frontline found their goalscoring boots.

The arrival of an attacking boost doesn't take away from the void left behind by Kilman, however, who swapped the Midlands for London and West Ham United. The central defender captained Wolves last season to complete quite the rise from their academy into their leading centre-back. Now, they've been left to fill quite the gap and could yet suffer a second major blow this summer.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Marseille have submitted their first bid to sign Hwang Hee-chan this summer. Wolves have reportedly reiterated that he is not for sale, but the interest in his signature should certainly spark plenty of concern.

Roberto De Zerbi's new club have just agreed a controversial deal to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United - a move the French city's own mayor has publicly spoken against - and are hoping to add a second Premier League attacker to their ranks soon.

Whilst Larsen did arrive to hand O'Neil attacking depth, losing Hwang would somewhat turn what is currently a sharp frontline at Molineux fairly blunt following such an impressive season. Keeping hold of the South Korean amid such interest should be seen as a priority at Wolves for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Why "impressive" Hwang is not for sale

Wolves' stance on Hwang is hardly a surprise, even if he did struggle with injuries at times last season. When fit, he has remained firing in clinical fashion in the Midlands and O'Neil will be desperate for that to continue next season, having been full of praise for the forward in the last campaign.

O'Neil said via The National: "The numbers are incredibly impressive. Everything about him is impressive, will he continue at this rate for the rest of the season? I hope so.

"If the team can keep performing. When the ball falls to him in the penalty area I have a really good feeling he will be in the right area. It’s no fluke he has as many goals as he has, he’s bought in fully to what we’re trying to do. He arrives in good areas time and time again."

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Hwang Hee-chan Minutes 2,119 Goals 12 Assists 3 Expected Goals 7.7

What instantly stands out is just how good a finisher Hwang is, scoring 12 goals from an expected 7.7 last season. It's the type of ruthlessness that could yet see Wolves take their biggest step yet under O'Neil next season.