Looking to return to the Premier League with a bang, Russell Martin is now reportedly determined to add one particular summer target to his ranks before the start of Southampton's pre-season next month.

Southampton transfer news

Saints earned promotion to the Premier League after defeating Leeds United in the Championship play-off final and are now looking to ensure that they secure their top-flight status at the first time of asking. They've already kicked off their summer business in pursuit of that, of course, after welcoming Adam Lallana back ten years after he left St Mary's for Liverpool.

Speaking for the first time since returning to his boyhood club, Lallana told the club's official website: “I’ve been no stranger – my son’s at the Academy, so I’m in and around it quite a bit, but I’ve not been this close to being home, so it’s amazing. It does feel surreal, but it’s an opportunity I’m extremely grateful for and I’m looking forward to."

He's not the only former player that the Saints are reportedly looking to welcome back either. According to GiveMeSport, Martin is determined to sign Flynn Downes in a permanent deal for Southampton before the start of pre-season next month following the midfielder's successful loan spell last season.

West Ham are seriously considering cashing in on Downes, but it remains to be seen whether they'll accept an offer worth less than the £15m that Southampton reportedly value the Englishman at this summer. Given that Downes has five years left on his current contract in London, the Hammers are in no position to accept a cut-price deal this summer.

If he is not in the plans of Julen Lopetegui however, then a move to Southampton certainly makes perfect sense, given just how much he impressed Martin last season.

"Important" Downes already has Martin approval

Having already worked together at Swansea City, Downes' loan spell at Southampton was a natural move for all involved and now a permanent deal should be the next step this summer. In Martin, the midfielder has quite the fan, with the Saints boss saying via the Daily Echo last season: "Flynn, yeah, I told you before I think he's the best in the league.

"This team has missed him so much when he hasn't played. We haven't been quite able to replace him when he has not played. I thought we all stepped up and Joe Rothwell came on at Leeds and was brilliant when Flynn did go off the pitch. But Flynn is really important and last weekend there were really important minutes for him. He got through it and now he'll be good."

After admitting just how much Southampton missed the West Ham man when he didn't play last season, Martin and those at St Mary's must recognise the importance of getting a permanent deal over the line this summer as they look to avoid Premier League relegation.