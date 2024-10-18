Over the years, Arsenal have been blessed with a plethora of attacking stars who have made a name for themselves at the club - handing the fanbase countless memorable moments on the pitch.

Although his time at the Emirates came to a sour end, striker Robin van Persie was a monster hit during his eight-year spell before his unpopular move to join rivals Manchester United.

The Dutch star scored 132 times during his time in North London, often capable of creating a moment of magic, as demonstrated by his superb volley against Charlton Athletic during his early years as a Gunner.

Ian Wright is another talent who thrived as an Arsenal player, registering a total of 180 goals in his 281 appearances for the club after joining Crystal Palace way back in 1991.

He held the record for the most goals ever scored by a player for the club, that was until the arrival of one star who tore the Premier League apart during his own stint in North London.

Thierry Henry’s stats for Arsenal

After joining the club for £11m back in the summer of 1999, forward Thierry Henry moved to Highbury as an unknown quantity to many supporters, with Arsène Wenger working his magic to sign his compatriot.

However, the Frenchman quickly established himself as a key player for the Gunners scoring 26 times in all competitions during his debut campaign.

Henry wasn’t your typical forward, with his 6 foot 2 frame making him a handful for the opposition defenders - especially with his turn of pace and his ability to gladly waltz past the backline with ease before finishing with aplomb.

His staggering goalscoring record was demonstrated by his consistency of reaching double figures in each of his campaigns at the club between 1999 and 2007 before he departed to join Spanish giants Barcelona.

The now 47-year-old notched a total of 228 goals during his time at Arsenal, overtaking Wright’s goalscoring tally - becoming the club’s all-time leader scorer, a record he still holds today, undoubtedly cementing himself as an icon in the red half of North London.

His subsequent form saw him be inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame back in 2021, with the £11m fee forked out for his services 25 years ago looking like a bargain given his time at the club.

However, after his retirement back in 2014, the Gunners desperately wanted to find another goalscorer to try and replicate his transfer, with one player showing glimpses, according to one former Gunner.

The player who 'was a bit like Henry'

Former Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown made 442 appearances during his 11-year stint at the club, winning multiple league titles during his time in North London.

However, since his departure and subsequent retirement, the 58-year-old has delved into the punditry world, often covering the Gunners on a regular basis.

Following the club’s FA Cup triumph over Chelsea back in 2017, Keown stated that he told former Arsenal ace Danny Welbeck that he reminded him of fan-favourite Henry with his pace and directness in attacking areas.

"I said to Danny Welbeck afterwards that at times he reminded me of Thierry Henry. He was too quick for Chelsea."

The striker joined the club for £16m back in 2014 from Manchester United in a bid to gain more game time whilst also allowing the forward to reach the potential he once showcased at Old Trafford.

However, despite the promise behind his move to North London, his time under Wenger was plagued by injuries, holding him back from being a real hit at the Emirates.

Danny Welbeck's injury history at Arsenal (2014-2019) Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2014/15 Patella 122 18 2015/16 Knee 154 36 2015/16 Cartilage 238 42 2016/17 Toe 3 1 2017/18 Hip 24 6 2017/18 Groin 33 9 2018/19 Ankle 238 41 Total: 7 777 153 Stats via Transfermarkt

The now 33-year-old spent five seasons as a Gunner, making 126 appearances, and scoring 32 times - an average of one goal every 3.9 games he appeared in. It's safe to say he never lived up to the dizzy Henry-esque heights.

Welbeck subsequently departed at the end of the 2018/19 season upon the expiration of his contract, joining Watford on a free transfer - in another attempt to find his feet in the Premier League.

However, he’s currently in the form of his life for Brighton, scoring four times in his seven league appearances this season - including the winner against Arsenal’s local rivals Tottenham before the recent international break.

It’s great to see a former player find his feet after a difficult spell in North London, showcasing the potential Keown once claimed he possessed many years ago.

Ultimately, injuries played a huge part in his career, plaguing his time at Arsenal, but he always had huge boots to fill after the calibre of the players previously featuring in the role before him.