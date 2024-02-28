Southampton go into tonight's FA Cup clash with Liverpool viewing it very much as a free hit, with the Saints unravelling recently in the Championship.

Once confidently on a 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions, three defeats in their last four have seen Russell Martin's men crash back down to reality at a frightening pace.

Therefore, the prospect of facing off against Jurgen Klopp's Reds - who are still giddy off lifting the League Cup trophy on Sunday - is a daunting one especially with the backing of the Anfield masses cheering the hosts on to what they will hope is a straightforward victory.

Martin will just want his players to be fearless on the big stage tonight, with the Saints boss potentially bringing Joe Rothwell back into the first-team fold for the lengthy trip among other changes.

Joe Rothwell's season in numbers

Rothwell has been hit-and-miss in a Saints strip since making the loan switch from AFC Bournemouth this January, but did more than enough versus Millwall last time out from off the bench to push for a start against Liverpool.

The Cherries loanee would give Southampton another attacking presence late on at St. Mary's, as the promotion chasers looked to mount a comeback against the Lions.

Rothwell would miss one big chance from an impactful 30 minutes on the pitch, timidly hitting an effort right into Matija Šarkić's gloves to frustrate Martin's hosts.

Still, with only two misplaced passes managed from his cameo against Millwall, Rothwell could well be the calm head the Saints desire against the might of Liverpool tonight in the centre of the park.

Moreover, the 29-year-old has shown he can change a game in an instant for the Saints this season when called into action.

That was seen in the former Blackburn Rovers man bagging a brace against Huddersfield Town in the Championship earlier this month, sweetly hitting a first-time volley into the back of the net to help mount a sensational comeback before hammering home another effort as the Saints dramatically went on to win 5-3.

Martin will definitely be forced into one personnel change for the trip to Anfield away from Rothwell's potential inclusion, with Samuel Edozie looking likely to come in for an injured Ryan Fraser off the back of his lively Millwall display.

Samuel Edozie's performance vs Millwall in numbers

Edozie would play the majority of the contest against the relegation-threatened visitors, drafted in to replace Fraser after just 19 minutes.

The former Manchester City attacker has certainly played his way into Martin's starting XI plans as a result, the dynamic 21-year-old winger always trying to create an opening up against a stern Millwall defence.

Accurately completing six dribbles in the game, the Lions had to concentrate fully throughout to ensure one of Edozie's weaving darts forward didn't result in the back four being breached past Che Adams' strike.

Edozie's numbers vs Millwall Minutes played 71 Touches 75 Accurate passes 40/42 (95%) Successful dribbles 6/12 Ground duels 12/21 Stats by Sofascore

Winning a staggering 12 ground duels in his side's favour also, Martin will hope to give Edozie a start from the get-go against Liverpool to see if the energetic forward can catch the Reds by surprise.

Described as an "exciting" talent in pre-season by his manager, who can "hurt" the opposition with his dangerous runs forward, Edozie could well unlock the Liverpool defence tonight to help steer Southampton to an unbelievable Cup upset.

If that isn't achieved however, and Edozie does still shine in spells against the Reds, he could well play himself into contention to start back in the Championship in the absence of Fraser who is expected to be sidelined for a month.