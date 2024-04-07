Almost a year ago Arsenal were cruising towards the Premier League title. Manchester City were eight points behind the Gunners in mid-March, only for everything to come crumbling down.

The beginning of their collapse happened a year ago. Bukayo Saka had the chance to put Mikel Arteta's men 3-1 up from the penalty spot against West Ham but couldn't find the net.

What happened next? Well, the Londoners blew what had been a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with the Hammers, and dropped points that would end up proving vital when the campaign came to a close.

So, a year on there would likely have been some anxiousness in Saka's mind when he stepped up to take a penalty in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brighton on Saturday evening.

Did he miss this time? Of course he didn't. This team of 2024 are made of different stuff.

Bukayo Saka vs Brighton in numbers

Saka was never the villain of Arsenal's failed title venture a year ago but that moment is likely to have caused him some pain.

However, after being gifted another April penalty this weekend, there was no such mistake. The winger opened the scoring with probably the finest spot kick of his career to date, tucking the ball into the side netting with such ease.

It was the first of three goals for the Gunners at the AMEX as Kai Havertz and then former Brighton man Leandro Trossard wrapped up the points.

Although it was a game where Havertz took the plaudits once more, taking home the player of the match award for a goal and an assist, it would have been greatly pleasing for supporters to see Saka return to the pitch.

The Englishman has rarely missed a game since bursting onto the scene but was ruled out of the 2-0 victory against Luton in midweek through injury. It was touch and go as to whether he'd return to the team on Saturday but thankfully for Arteta, Saka was ready and raring to go.

Substituted off just after the hour mark with Bayern Munich in mind, he left the pitch having more than made a mark, supplying three key passes, amassing three shots and winning five of his seven duels.

The academy graduate has been vitally important to the Arsenal cause again this season, scoring 17 times and registering 13 assists.

That said, over the last month or so it is perhaps Martin Odegaard who is now slowly becoming Arteta's best and most important player.

Martin Odegaard's season in numbers

Even the most staunch of Arsenal haters must enjoy the tale of Odegaard. He is one of the rare wonderkids who has realised his potential, making his Norway debut at just 15 years of age before a rough old time at Real Madrid.

However, in London, the Norwegian has found a home. He is one of Arteta's must trusted lieutenants, perhaps the most important, in fact. Indeed, Odegaard is Arsenal's captain and is truly leading by example.

Things started off slowly this term for the 25-year-old but he now has ten goals and seven assists in 2023/24. Six of those involvements have come from his last eight appearances.

He is the man for the big occasion, showing as much during the Champions League last 16 win over Porto. The club's no.8 scored his penalty and crucially supplied Trossard's second-leg goal with a simply magical assist.

Odegaard hasn't set up a goal since but he did find the net against Luton Town last time out, smashing the ball home from just inside the area.

It was a typical goal from the creative midfielder who has made that pocket of space in and around the penalty spot his own.

A genius playmaker, a pressing machine and a leader of men, Odegaard has it all and has shown as such over the last two games in particular.

Odegaard vs Luton & Brighton Touches 141 Passes 104 Key passes 3 Long balls 2/2 Crosses 1/2 Shots 5 Dribble attempts 1/4 Pass success 89.5% Tackles 1 Interceptions 2 Stats via Sofascore.

While those around him have been rested of late, notably Saka, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, Odegaard has not. Everything came through him in the win on the South Coast, with only Jorginho and Gabriel managing more touches than his 64 from an Arsenal perspective.

So good was his performance that Football.London's Kaya Kaynak handed the skipper a 9/10 match rating for his display, writing: 'Another leading display from the Arsenal captain. Where he goes on the pitch the Arsenal attack follows. Superb ball in behind to Jorginho to create the second and could have had a goal himself on another day.'

That is a testament to what he brings to the team. There are not many players at Arteta's disposal who can bring such an array of important traits.

Arsenal have proven in recent days they can win without Saka but should they be missing their marvellous Norwegian at any point during the run-in, it would have a colossal impact on their creativity and leadership. He is simply becoming the club's most important man.