Arsenal have enjoyed a whirlwind season, the majority of which has been spent atop the Premier League table.

Although faltering recent form has handed the impetus back to Manchester City, Mikel Arteta can remain proud of this squad he has assembled, and the feats they have achieved. However, he will still want to take that next step and claim the title in the coming years.

Fortunately for him, the outfit he has crafted is made up of a youthful core, who are set to star at the Emirates for the foreseeable future. It would not be a surprise to see a period of dominance arrive once these assets reach their prime years.

One such star from this team is Martin Odegaard, who was acquired permanently after a solid if unspectacular loan spell from Real Madrid. It took £34m to pry him away from the Spanish giants, who had invested in the Norway international as a 16-year-old.

With seemingly unlimited potential, only since his north London switch has the 24-year-old finally begun to realise that stardom.

Promoted to captain and playing a leading creative role for a title-chasing outfit, of all of Arteta's successes of late, the £115k-per-week maestro's rise has easily been his greatest.

How did Martin Odegaard play vs Chelsea?

Last night marked a culmination of what has been a truly outstanding campaign for Odegaard as he twice fired past Kepa Arrizabalaga to consign Chelsea to another defeat.

This took his tally for the season up to 14, married with a further eight assists.

In a display that deservedly drew the highest rating of any player on the pitch, the midfielder would also record two key passes to compliment his goalscoring. This even led Gunners legend Robert Pires to brand him as the club's "conductor".

Should the north London outfit earn any success in the near future, it is expected that this former wonderkid will be at the heart of it.

Having forged a fine team playing incredible football, making shrewd and decisive transfers whilst gutting the club of any deadwood, the decision Arteta made to invest in Odegaard remains unparalleled.

The midfield wizard has been a revelation, even earning comparisons to some former stars to have graced the pitch before him. Bacary Sagna even noted: "Martin Odegaard reminds me of Cesc Fabregas, he has the same quality, but Odegaard also has the technique of Robin van Persie."

With plenty of room left to grow, and a young and hungry side built around him, this 49-cap maverick will surely be the catalyst that one day propels Arsenal to ultimate glory, repaying his manager's unbridled faith.