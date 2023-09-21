Arsenal were emphatic on their Champions League return last night, waltzing past PSV Eindhoven by four goals to nil in front of a raucous floodlit Emirates.

How did Bukayo Saka & Leandro Trossard play vs PSV?

For many within Mikel Arteta's squad, this was their first taste of Europe's elite competition, with that iconic anthem music to their ears. Stars such as Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, all of whom started, were likely given an added incentive to shine due to it being their first start at such a level with the club.

However, the latter two played as if it was their 100th showing, with poise and purpose about their attacking play that helped create such an emphatic atmosphere.

They both scored and assisted, proving to be a consistent threat down both flanks. Their pace, trickery and directness helped them terrorise the Dutch outfit, who had no answer to their outstanding performances.

However, despite that, there was one man who even managed to stand out among these two flourishing stars. Having been voted the TNT Player of the Match, and handed the highest Sofascore rating, it couldn't really have been anyone else but captain Martin Odegaard.

How did Martin Odegaard play vs PSV?

"We’re in this competition to compete, to fight to go all the way. I think it’s a great start & now we have to keep working hard & we’ll see," were the words of their spirited leader after his goal capped off a wonderful night in north London.

Although he took more of a silent role, facilitating the standout showings of his teammates, many have still rightly rushed to praise his exploits. Even as he rolled in their fourth from just outside the box, the TNT Sports commentator claimed: "Odegaard! The Golden Vision of Arsenal's future. Captain. Martin Odegaard. A player who leads by example in every way."

After all, enjoying 82 touches, the Norway international was their quiet conductor in the engine room, dictating everything good that happened by finding neat pockets of space and linking defence to attack. As such, his 91% pass accuracy supports such a notion, whilst he still managed to enjoy three shots on target, as per Sofascore.

Not only this, but he also enjoyed success when it came to both dribbles and duels, as if to outline both his silkiness and solidity. He would waltz past three men successfully, whilst winning five of the seven duels he competed in. This was as complete a performance as it comes from a playmaking midfielder who has already now taken Europe's premier competition by storm.

Journalist Dan Kilpatrick would echo such a sentiment in his post-match player ratings, handing the former Real Madrid star a 9/10 rating and claiming: "Scored a brilliant fourth goal with a fierce drive after creating a yard. Made the opener when his shot was parried by goalkeeper Walter Benitez and was at the heart of so much of Arsenal’s attacking play."

Arteta will be running out of superlatives to describe his creative captain who only seems to continue reaching new lofty heights. Plenty sought to herald the £115k-per-week earner after the game, with the Telegraph's Sam Dean in awe of his "world-class" abilities and Scouted Football's Phil Costa suggesting he was just a "ridiculous footballer".

It was a joyous night not only for Odegaard but also for the club. On this evidence, who knows how high he could fly this campaign.