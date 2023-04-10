Arsenal let slip their two-goal lead yesterday, but still walked away from Anfield with a more than respectable 2-2 draw against a struggling Liverpool side.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s men might not have been in the most glittering of form, having won just two of their last eight games in all competitions, at their infamous home stadium they remain a tough task for any side.

Especially for the Gunners, who historically have struggled to topple the Reds in Merseyside; their last win in the league came in 2012.

There were plenty of impressive performers on the day, who stood up to arguably one of their toughest tests as they enter the run-in. However, such was the bear pit environment crafted by the hosts, some also wilted.

Surprisingly, one such figure who disappointed was Martin Odegaard.

Their Norwegian captain has been ever-dependable all campaign, boasting ten goals and eight assists on the way to leading the pack in the Premier League.

However, it was a day to forget for the 24-year-old, who underwhelmed before his eventual substitution.

How did Martin Odegaard play vs Liverpool?

Whilst Rob Holding might steal the headlines for true poor performers, having been handed the worst Sofascore rating of any of Arsenal’s starting side and giving away a penalty, he does not demand the same lofty standards as his midfield teammate.

The English defender is merely standing in for the injured William Saliba, and everyone clearly knows that; likely even the 27-year-old himself.

Therefore, the occasional poor display against a tough side like Liverpool can be somewhat excused, almost expected.

Odegaard, however, has commanded such a spectacle surrounding each display, that when he underperforms it becomes a far greater story.

From his 80 minutes on the field, the maestro could only muster 40 touches, completing 24 passes. He would subsequently lose possession ten times, and the only cross attempted would miss the mark, compounding an abysmal creative performance (via Sofascore).

Odegaard did play a role in advancing the ball forward for Gabriel Martinelli's opener, but that was as good as it got for the Norwegian, with journalist Sergio Santana even taking to Twitter to outline the “weak performance” posted by the 5 foot 10 wizard.

Often the former Real Madrid prodigy would make up for any attacking shortcomings with an unparalleled work rate. That also seemed missing in yesterday’s clash, as the £115k-per-week magician would record just one tackle as his sole defensive interaction. He would lose the other four duels competed in as per Sofascore.

Offensively inept and defensively work-shy, it was certainly an afternoon to forget for the usually reliable midfielder.

Odegaard has been instrumental in the current success of his outfit, but he will quickly want to dispel yesterday’s showing in order to return to the form that has led to such widespread praise.