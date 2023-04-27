Arsenal fell to a crushing defeat last night, as a mere culmination of their recent poor form that was seemingly always leading to such a moment. It has essentially relinquished the Premier League title to their rivals, as it was Manchester City who delivered the crushing blow under a floodlit Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's men were rampant, putting in one of the most perfect first-half displays in recent memory, He completely nullified Mikel Arteta, who cut a drained and frustrated figure on the sidelines, out of ideas.

What will have left the Spaniard most aggrieved is how his leaders on the pitch went missing too, along with the rest of the team. Whilst it is an often almost impossible task to quell a side as impressive as the Cityzens, he would have at least expected the likes of Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka to stand up.

However, the most disappointing performance of the night had to go to Martin Odegaard, who captained the side with little success.

As a leader in both responsibility and creativity, the burden to claim a famous victory fell largely on his shoulders. Under this immense pressure, it seemed like the Norwegian just crumbled.

How did Martin Odegaard play vs Manchester City?

In a game that finished 4-1, it very easily could have been more if not for some uncharacteristic profligacy from Erling Haaland and some fine stops from Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite the possession being largely shared, it was the hosts who seemed far more comfortable with it. As such, they forged 2.53 expected goals to the measly 0.48 of their opposition, via Sofascore.

Struggling to turn safe possession into a viable threat, the 24-year-old midfielder was culpable on numerous occasions to thwart their own attacks. That was if he ever got the ball, which did not happen as often as it should have.

His 32 touches were actually bettered by Ramsdale, who recorded 40, which served as a truly damning indication of his lack of interaction within the game. GOAL journalist Charles Watts put it best when he described the former Real Madrid starlet as "anonymous".

Being so removed from the game unsurprisingly led to a lack of key interactions, hence why his influence in the final third waned. His 85% pass accuracy was underwhelming, and just one key pass was a huge downgrade from his 2.1 per game average for the season.

It was also his lazy pass that allowed Kevin De Bruyne to steal in, waltz through on goal and score his second and his team's third. Game over.

Odegaard truly went missing against Man City last night, when his manager, team and fans needed him most. As one of their top forwards and captain of the side, many look to him to lead them through tough patches.

However, in one of the biggest moment in the club's recent history, the £115k-per-week dud was nowhere to be found.