Arsenal will seek to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with another important Premier League victory today, but face a true hurdle as they travel to AFC Bournemouth.

As the side who very nearly curtailed their title hopes early last campaign, Mikel Arteta will want little fanfare in this clash, hoping to simply blow them away.

Who is injured for Arsenal's game vs AFC Bournemouth?

However, he will go into the match with what seems like a severely depleted side, as they are nursing numerous knocks accumulated over the past few weeks.

The Spaniard would tell reporters in his pre-match press conference:

"Declan hasn’t trained yet, we have a session in an hour, we’ll get more news about him. Gabi [Martinelli] hasn’t trained, Leo same situation, Saka, same. They are all in the same pool, Willy [Saliba] had a knock, and Fabio [Viera] wasn’t involved. We have to assess them today."

Given those mentioned are some of his most important stars, what was already a tough task on the road has devolved into a true battle to claim any points at all, with their squad depth set to be truly tested. However, a spirited midweek win against Brentford in the EFL Cup should offer hope that a victory remains possible, especially since none of those noted started that game.

However, one such star who they simply must recall is Martin Odegaard, who boasts more than enough quality to claim all three points on his own, even with a depleted squad.

How good is Martin Odegaard?

Having joined from Real Madrid for £30m, the Norwegian maestro has speedily developed into one of the division's finest midfield creators.

Last term saw him notch an outstanding 15 goals, adding eight assists to a figure that saw him finish the campaign as the club's joint-top scorer.

It must also be noted that two of those strikes actually came against the Cherries, having tapped in the opener away from home from close range before lashing home a curling effort just inside the area to make it 2-0. A professional away trip as the Gunners kickstarted what would be a wonderful season, Arteta will be praying for a similar performance today.

Fortunately, Odegaard has started the new term in blistering form too, suggesting there is every chance the 24-year-old could replicate such a showing. His 7.30 average rating in the league is impressive, and buoyed by his two goals, 1.3 key passes and two tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Writer Declan Carr would seek to laud the progression of a man who has a high chance of being the match-winner this weekend, claiming back in January:

"Martin Odegaard has developed into the world-class player that he was once touted to be.. and he’s a real leader now for Arsenal."

Although the potential absences of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be felt heavily, who posted 25 and 20 goal contributions last campaign in the league respectively, Arteta will arguably be most relieved that his captain remains fit.

If there is just a shred of quality in front of him, he can provide the chances. And if not, he clearly has the goalscoring know-how to do it on his own. Lightning could be set to strike twice at the Vitality Stadium.