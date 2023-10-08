Manchester United boast a rich history of academy production at the highest level, with their famed 'Class of 92' a shimmering example which other clubs could only dream of.

However, whilst many rush to outline that as the apex of their youth graduates, and rightly so, there has still been a steady stream of youngsters produced over the years that have gone on to have fine careers at the top level.

Marcus Rashford, although struggling recently alongside the rest of Erik ten Hag's side, is the current jewel, but his exploits have been supplemented over the years by the likes of Dean Henderson, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and James Garner, who are all enjoying spells with their respective clubs in the top flight of English football.

MUFC recent academy graduates Age at debut Debut date Dan Gore 19 26/09/2023 Kobbie Mainoo 17 10/01/2023 Charlie McNeill 18 08/09/2022 Alejandro Garnacho 17 28/04/2022 Tom Heaton 35 08/12/2021

The hope will be that they can produce their next big star soon to help pull them out of their misery, with particular emphasis on unearthing a midfield maestro to help ease the desperate rebuild needed.

Whilst many would rush to champion Kobbie Mainoo, and rightly so given how extraordinary the 18-year-old has been performing for the U23s, there is arguably another within the academy with a differing profile that could aid them even more.

How good is Kobbie Mainoo?

Having been handed his first senior start just last term, the future is already exceedingly bright for the teenage maestro who is already capturing attention.

After all, in the run-up to that 3-0 EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic, the former Ajax boss would note: "We want to get into the semi-finals, so it's a big game. For him (Mainoo) it's a great opportunity, he did very well during the winter camp in Spain. He also did very well against Everton in a friendly. He deserved to play, so I'm happy to give him the opportunity - it's about deserving it."

This had been a long time coming for the Stockport-born creator, who Ten Hag actually earmarked for a first-team opportunity as Garnacho was breaking through: "But we want to develop players into the first team. So I think we are also in that perspective in a good way: Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo is also on his way. There is a pathway to the first team but they have to deserve it."

With two goals and two assists across 13 Premier League 2 games, it is fair to say that he certainly has done, starring as a calming presence in the engine room with enough know-how to chip in with goal contributions too.

However, he is not the only one starring in the midfield for the U21s, with a Norwegian starlet surely closing in on a similar senior path. His name is Isak Hansen-Aarøen.

Who is Isak Hansen-Aarøen?

Having plucked the teenager from his homeland in 2020 after starring for Tromso, it has been a rapid progression for the 19-year-old, who is enjoying a meteoric rise through the ranks and could soon be their latest official academy graduate.

Enjoying an impressive recent full campaign, where he recorded four goal contributions across 22 Premier League 2 games, this term is poised to be his best yet, having already scored twice in just four league matches.

Such form could catch the eye of Ten Hag, who will likely be well aware of Hansen-Aarøen's outstanding assets due to the numerous glowing testimonies that have poured in as he has made his way closer to senior football.

A former teammate of his at Tromso, Yttergård Jenssen, was one such name who rushed to praise the youngster who had just lit up the 2022 FA Youth Cup final: "I think he was very good and the fact that he has taken the next step so well is very cool. I realized that this was a talented boy already in the first training.” Jenssen told Dagbladet.

“He has some skills that are completely raw. He’s so playful with the ball. And the way he moves on a football field… There’s something artistic about it. He is a bit reminiscent of Martin Ødegaard."

Such high praise, both with regard to his beauty in possession and the comparison to one of the division's outstanding creators, must surely have piqued the interest of United's hierarchy. After all, with Bruno Fernandes often forced to shoulder the heavy creative burden, nurturing some support for the Portugal international would certainly not go amiss.

A stellar display against Leeds United in pre-season likely aided his case further, as Ten Hag noted back in July: "He did well, making a good pass for the first goal. He’s really comfortable on the ball; he has good vision and good scanning."

If he is to grow into half as successful a star as Arsenal's captain has become, it will certainly be another successful graduate for the fanbase to attach themselves to.

How good is Martin Odegaard?

After all, the Norway international only continues to go from strength to strength, having evolved with each passing year since his permanent departure from Real Madrid.

Once touted as the next big thing, plucked from his homeland as a 16-year-old to join the Spanish giants, such an overawing experience was bound to affect someone so young. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that his peak has come many years following that, having spearheaded the Gunners' unlikely title push last season.

With 15 goals and eight assists in the league, the 24-year-old was exceptionally prolific, having begun this term in similarly proficient fashion.

Mikel Arteta would laud the contribution of his midfield master after a stellar personal campaign, which should excite the Old Trafford faithful even more given the potential similarities: "Those are the demands he puts on himself and the areas he had huge margins to improve. He is making huge steps in the right direction to become a game-winner.

"He has a character that everybody respects, everybody admires and everybody follows. He does it in his own way. There are many ways to lead a team and he has a unique one. We don’t want to take anything from that."

Whilst the Dutch manager will likely have his focus on Mainoo as the next big star to break through, Hansen-Aarøen cannot be far behind, especially if he is to maintain his goalscoring form to start the new season.