Arsenal strolled to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon, and it looks as though they are up for a title challenge.

Mikel Arteta’s side have rebounded well since losing to Liverpool in the FA Cup last month, securing five successive wins while scoring 21 times in those games.

With the Anfield side and Manchester City also in contention, taking home three points today was all that mattered, but the performance would also have pleased Arteta.

Several players excelled, with Bukayo Saka getting on the scoresheet once again.

Bukayo Saka was excellent against Burnley

The right-winger had scored in his previous three league matches prior to this one, and he didn’t look like he was going to be stopped by a poor Burnley defence.

Saka was in devastating form out wide, scoring another brace for the Gunners, while also succeeding with a dribble attempt and taking 49 touches during the clash.

He was subbed off for Reiss Nelson once the three points had been wrapped up, but his performance set the tone, and he will be vital over the coming months, especially if Arteta wants to end Arsenal’s two-decade wait for a league crown.

While Saka was immense, it was Martin Odegaard who really stole the show and the player has been in sublime form recently, culminating in this excellent display against Vincent Kompany’s men.

Martin Odegaard’s performance vs Burnley in numbers

It did not take long for the Norwegian to make his mark in the game, opening the scoring after just four minutes and this early marker set the club on their way to a crucial three points.

Throughout the 90 minutes, Odegaard managed 88 touches while displaying his attacking qualities by making three key passes, having two shots on target, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts and chipping in with an assist for good measure.

It is no wonder his display was deemed “absolutely outrageous” by Yankee Gunner on X following an impressive first half, and it proves that when the side has both Saka and Odegaard firing at the same time, they can rack up the goals.

Indeed, Odegaard was even given a match rating of 9/10 by GOAL for his display against Burnley as he was dubbed ‘absolutely outstanding’ and if he can maintain this momentum, the Gunners could certainly be contenders for the league.

The former Real Madrid starlet did lose possession 16 times, yet this was due to his constant advances into the final third.

He did win four of his seven contested duels throughout the tie, showing strength in the one on one battles, and it proves his defensive qualities can also be of use to the side.

The Gunners now trail league leaders Liverpool by just five points, but they have a game in hand and if they can claim all three points from that tie, then the Anfield side and City will have to be wary of Arteta’s men closing in.

With Odegaard and Saka in this type of form, anything is possible.