Tottenham Hotspur have bolstered their attacking ranks significantly this summer, but could be set to make one final acquisition to cement Ange Postecoglou’s already impressive start to life in north London…

Who else will Tottenham Hotspur sign?

With James Maddison having endeared himself to his new fanbase with ease, and Manor Solomon a fine backup option having occupied the bench, it could be easy to assume that their attacking business for this window was coming to an end.

However, the rumour mill has continued to turn, with reports circulating suggesting various offensive stars who could still make the move to N17, especially given the departure of Harry Kane, and the goalscoring vacancy he has left.

So, perhaps in an effort to create some additional chances to offset this absence, they could make their interest in Jeremy Doku tangible and fork up the £50m that Rennes are commanding.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

As a tricky wide man who has often deputised through the middle, it is clear that this Belgian magician has the skillset to both terrorise full-backs and bamboozle defensive midfielders wherever he is deployed.

In fact, such is his immense ability to forge chances for others, FBref even include Martin Odegaard on his list of ‘similar players’ despite their favoured positions being quite different.

This is likely due to the high volume of opportunities their excellence forges for teammates in the final third, with Doku using his speed and tricks whilst the Norway international prefers his technical prowess.

The latter allowed the Arsenal maestro to score 15 and assist eight in the Premier League last season, with his 7.35 average rating the highest of any Gunners player.

Such a figure was largely buoyed by his 2.1 key passes per game, which admittedly blows Doku’s figures out of the water.

He only managed one key pass per game last term in Ligue 1, yet his eight goal contributions allowed him to boast a 7.15 average rating in the French top flight, via Sofascore.

Then, as if to emphasise his starring qualities, when compared to other midfielders across Europe he sits in the top 1% for non-penalty goals, shot-creating actions, progressive carries and successful take-ons all per 90, via FBref.

His compatriot Kevin De Bruyne sought to laud his international teammate, noting:

“He is nimble, fast and he can dribble. Of course, he sometimes makes a mistake, but who doesn't? He is a diamond in the rough.”

Although Odegaard does not quite boast that same dynamism and ability to dance through numerous defenders, his sheer quality in possession is something which Doku will aspire to add to his game, although the foundation already seems very much in place.

Postecoglou would love to have another creator akin to Maddison within his side, in an effort to remove some of the focus away from the England international.

The former Leicester City maestro has enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign, recording two assists in their first two Premier League games; his presence seems to be underpinning the Australian’s revolution with a patented tireless work rate and elegance in possession.

Combining this with the explosive Doku, who mirrors the key man of their north London rivals, could help them bridge the gap that has opened up between them in recent years.