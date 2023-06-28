When we think of the greatest moments in Premier League history, the same, legendary voice comes to mind. And that's Martin Tyler's.

The commentary legend recently hung up his mic at Sky Sports, calling an end to 30 years on the gantry as English football's main voice. Thankfully, he is not retiring completely, however, which means we could still here his famous "and it's live" catchphrase elsewhere across football.

Though occasionally accused of being biased, Woking FC supporter Tyler remains one of the best commentators that the sport has ever seen.

Where there was a big moment, there was a famous Tyler line.

Things will certainly take some getting used to without him, that's for sure, as the puns dwindle away - some, admittedly, better than others - and the veteran's endless knowledge is no longer heard on Sky Sports.

With that said, however, we've ranked Tyler's most iconic moment, including, of course, a certain Manchester City title win.

5 2012: Chelsea leave it late in Champions League final

Ah, yes, the combination of a questionable Gary Neville noise and Tyler simply screaming the name of the goalscorer. That's what we call an underrated duo.

With Chelsea heading for Champions League final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, Didier Drogba, as he often did, rose to the occasion to equalise in the 88th minute. The Blues then went onto famously win their first ever Champions League trophy, defeating Bayern on penalties.

A special moment deserved special commentary, and it was exactly that from Tyler.

4 2009: Macheda's late winner

It's almost difficult not to laugh at this one, but it's Tyler's voice break which makes it so special, as a 17-year-old Federico Macheda turned and unleashed an inch-perfect effort into the corner to secure a 3-2 win for Manchester United against Aston Villa late on.

It may have been a false dawn for Macheda's United career, but the moment at Old Trafford remains one of Tyler's best in the gantry.

3 2012: Ji shocks Manchester City

The only thing better than an underdog victory is when there's commentary to match the league-wide shock at the result we've all just seen.

In 2012, Sunderland shocked the rest of England's top flight to defeat league leaders Manchester City on New Year's Day of 2012, with Ji Dong-Won wheeling away in celebration as the clock hit the 93rd minute.

The goal signalled a famous piece of commentary from Tyler, who screamed Ji's name, before shouting: "He's round the keeper, and he's done it!"

2 2015: Welcome to the Premier League, Anthony Martial

There's not many Premier League debuts better than Anthony Martial's. The Frenchman introduced himself to the Premier League in style, slaloming past Liverpool's Martin Skrtel who never really looked like standing a chance, before expertly firing home.

Tyler made sure to give him the welcome he had earned, too, screaming, "ohhhh yes", before saying: "Welcome to the Premier League, Anthony Martial!"

It's the kind of moment that can still give you goosebumps, courtesy of Tyler's legendary line.

1 2012: Aguerooooooooooo

It was always going to be this one, wasn't it? Quite possibly one of the most famous pieces of commentary in football history, let alone just the Premier League. It's almost as if Tyler had written the script for the perfect climax to an incredible season, himself.

It feels fitting that it was the gantry legend who had the pleasure of voicing the most iconic moment of all time in the Premier League.

It's a moment that we could watch again and again.