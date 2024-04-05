With just eight games remaining in what now looks like an impossible fight to seal automatic promotion, Southampton have been dealt a further blow in the form of the latest injury news.

Southampton injury news

There was a moment in time when Russell Martin's side looked destined to complete their promotion comeback and secure an automatic place. Now fourth and 12 points adrift of second place Leeds United albeit with two games in hand, the Saints look destined to turn to the Championship play-offs at the end of the campaign. It's there that Martin will hope to have as many of his stars available to seal eventual Wembley glory and an instant return to the Premier League.

Before Southampton's last-gasp defeat at the hands of Championship leaders Ipswich Town, Martin's injury list looked relatively simple to deal with, as just Ross Stewart and Juan Larios - both due to return later this month - were missing. However, that loss had more consequences than first expected, with the Saints dealt a fresh injury blow.

Russell Martin confirmed to Adam Blackmore of BBC Radio Solent that Stuart Armstrong will now miss Southampton's game against Blackburn Rovers this weekend, revealing: "He took a massive whack on the head in the second half against Ipswich and started feeling groggy."

Forced into a change as they look to return to winning ways, Southampton's job against Blackburn just became that much harder.

Southampton need "great" Armstrong's experience more than ever

Navigating a way past the Championship play-offs is one of the most daunting tasks in English football. It's where upsets are born and Premier League dreams go to die. And Southampton, well on course to reach that daunting task, will be well aware that they, alongside one of Ipswich Town, Leicester and Leeds United, will be among the favourites to go up.

It's those moments when experience matters most and that's exactly why the Saints need Armstrong's return as soon as possible. Martin, who was a teammate of the 32-year-old's during his playing days, was full of praise for the midfielder in pre-season.

"I know how good of a player he is. He’s such a smooth footballer and is such a great athlete. He possesses everything he needs to play at the very top and I think we will give him a platform where he can really show what he can do."

With that said, the boss will be hoping to see Armstrong make a swift return to action following this weekend's clash against Blackburn.