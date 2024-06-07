A Manchester United player has reportedly said yes to joining a European giant in the summer transfer window, according to a new update regarding his future.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a host of exciting players, in what supporters will hope is a hugely productive first summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe overseeing matters. The United part-owner will want to make big inroads in the market, in order to slowly guide his boyhood team back to the summit of English football, having been in the wilderness for too long by their high standards.

Left-back could be an area that the club look at in the coming months, with Luke Shaw's injury problems well-documented at this point, and Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez has emerged as a strong option to bring in. Still only 20, the Hungarian made 28 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League last season, averaging two clearances and 1.7 tackles per game in the competition.

Benfica midfield star Joao Neves has also constantly been backed to seal a move to United in the summer window, too, as he continues to stand out as a young player with an enormous amount of potential. Bruno Fernandes has even spoken of his admiration for his Portugal teammate, saying: "He is an excellent player, he’s with the national team. That’s also why the big clubs are after him."

There are also players who could leave the Red Devils before the start of next season, however, joining the likes of Raphael Varane and Antony Martial in heading out of the exit door. A big update has now emerged regarding one such figure.

Man Utd player says yes to joining Juventus

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via The Faithful MUFC], Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood wants to join Juventus this summer and has already said yes to a move to the European giants. A minimum fee in the region of £30m is mooted, with a transfer thought to be advancing.

Ratcliffe appears to be willing to sell the Englishman, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Getafe. In truth, it could make complete sense for United to part company with Greenwood for good this summer, with the Red Devils making numerous changes behind the scenes and to their playing squad.

There is no question that the 22-year-old remains a footballer of huge long-term potential - he scored eight goals and registered six assists in La Liga in 2023/24, handling the change to a different league impressively - but Ratcliffe and everyone associated with the club may well be looking at the bigger picture.

Granted, the club have backed him in the past, but Ratcliffe has come in as part-owner and now may be the driving force in ensuring that his time at Old Trafford comes to an end. They could receive good money for him from Juventus, using those funds to bring in another exciting young attacking player.