As Everton anxiously anticipate the result of their appeal against their 10-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules earlier this season, Sean Dyche is beginning to turn his attention to the summer transfer window and preparing to make some ruthless decisions at Goodison Park, according to reports.

Everton transfer news

The Everton headlines have been centred around potential exits rather than incomings for a few months now and that's unlikely to go away anytime soon with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

The two biggest names linked with a move away are Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite. Onana is still reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea and has a price-tag of £51m. Branthwaite, meanwhile, has seen his name linked with clubs as big as Real Madrid in what would likely be a dream move for a hefty fee.

It's no major surprise that big-money moves could be possible out of Everton this summer, given their need to balance the books after two FFP charges. If the Toffees do drop down from the Premier League, they will be left with no choice but to sanction the sale of a number of key players. There is one player who Dyche isn't exactly desperate to keep, however.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Mason Holgate no longer has a future at Everton whilst Dyche is in charge. The defender is currently on loan at Sheffield United and made the headlines for the wrong reasons last time out when his horror tackle on Kaoru Mitoma resulted in a red card inside 13 minutes.

Holgate's loan spell is his second of the season, having failed to earn a place in Russell Martin's Southampton side on a consistent enough basis earlier in the campaign, before being recalled by Everton and sent to the Blades.

"Brilliant" Holgate needs fresh start

Holgate's Everton career has taken a downward dive in recent years, having initially got off to a promising start after completing a move worth a reported £2m in 2015. 18-years-old at the time, Holgate is now 27 and may look back on what might have been in Merseyside, with his time at Everton seemingly destined to come to an end.

There was a point in which the defender was at the centre of praise from the likes of Peter Crouch, who told the Daily Mail after Everton's victory over Liverpool in 2021.

“Give Everton due credit because they played really well. So many players made that result possible. "Jordan Pickford was outstanding in goal, I loved the way Seamus Coleman kept Andy Robertson in check and Mason Holgate was brilliant. He needs to be mentioned; he’s different class and is going to be a top player.”

Three years later, however, and Holgate isn't the player that Crouch predicted and must now go again at the end of the season, when he may finally get a permanent move away from Goodison Park.