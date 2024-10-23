As West Bromwich Albion look to get back to winning ways for the first time in four games, they'll have to do so without one of Carlos Coberan's summer arrivals in yet another frustrating blow.

West Brom injury news

All was going well for the Baggies at the very start of the campaign. They looked destined to take Sunderland's top spot sooner rather than later and seemed one of the firm favourites to earn promotion. A disappointing run of four games without victory has since brought their momentum to a crashing halt, however, with last weekend's 1-1 draw against newly promoted Oxford United summing up their recent frustrations.

That run has suddenly added extra importance on tonight's trip to face Blackburn Rovers, who have the chance to leapfrog the Baggies with victory and cement what has been an impressive start given how they struggled near the foot of the Championship last season.

So, Corberan will be well aware of the challenge ahead and a challenge which has only been made more difficult by recent injury news. As confirmed by the manager, Mason Holgate will now miss West Brom's trip to face Blackburn as the wait for his debut goes on since arriving on loan from Everton in the summer transfer window.

Corberan told reporters, as relayed by the Lancashire Telegraph: "In his last game with the national team with Jamaica, he felt something in the quad. It doesn't look very serious, but from the day of the scan it looks like he will be out for one week."

The hope seems to be that the central defender will make his return to the squad against Sheffield United next weekend in a timeline that will see him miss this coming weekend's clash against Watford. His former side, it would almost be fitting if Holgate finally made his West Brom debut against the Blades.

"Experienced" Holgate needs change in fortunes

Returning to West Brom on loan for a second time, Holgate needs things to go well at the Hawthorns, having found himself at somewhat of a crossroads in his career. Yet, so far he has failed to break into Corberan's side and now has an injury concern to worry about in what has been a spell full of frustration.

Upon his return, the defender will be desperate to see things turn around, as will Bilkul Football Group CEO and Sporting Director Andrew Nestor, who told West Brom's official website when Holgate arrived in the summer: "We are happy to welcome Mason back to The Hawthorns. He is an experienced player who gives us additional defensive depth.

"The core work of this window had already been concluded before today, however the opportunity to add Mason was not one we felt we could pass up. With this latest and final signing of the window, we feel we have a deep, versatile and well-rounded squad."

It's now up to the £70,000-a-week ace to put that experience to good use and finally get back on track on loan away from Everton.