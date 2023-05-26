Arsenal have often been left frustrated by certain transfers in the past, with rivals poaching their stars due to a lack of ambition or for a more attractive proposition.

As Robin van Persie left for Manchester United in 2012, and Ashley Cole would join Chelsea just six years earlier, both induced terrible heartbreak for the Gunners.

However, given their newfound stature as title challengers, the shoe could now be on the other foot as the north Londoners seek the ultimate revenge.

What's the latest on Mason Mount to Arsenal?

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who offered an update on his YouTube channel with regard to the ongoing Mason Mount transfer saga.

Detailing all the clubs interested and who might be the favourites, the journalist honed in on Mikel Arteta's pursuit, claiming: "Arsenal are there."

He continued: "There's three clubs [Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United] that are keen on signing Mason Mount. What they said in the last few days and weeks is that it looks difficult to extend the contract of Mount at Chelsea.

"Still no agreement between Chelsea and Mount, sources believe that he will be on the market in the summer.

"The real problem for United, for Arsenal, for Liverpool, is that Chelsea want more than £80m for Mason Mount."

How good is Mason Mount?

Such a mouth-watering fee is made all the more ludicrous as the England international has just one year left on his £80k-per-week deal at Stamford Bridge, meaning that they could lose him for free next summer should they price him out of a move in the upcoming window.

However, given his homegrown status and presence as one of the league's more consistent performers, it would mark fine addition to Arteta's squad.

After all, aside from this tough injury-hit campaign, the 24-year-old has remained a reliable goalscorer and creator ever since Frank Lampard first integrated him into the first team.

Last season marked a standout one for the midfielder, who notched 11 goals and assisted a further ten in the league, recording 29 goal contributions across all competitions. Writer Karim Rizk even suggested he was the club's "hero" in 2022 after such a term.

For comparison, despite his exceptional personal year, Martin Odegaard has only mustered 23 goal contributions in all competitions this campaign.

Even the seasons prior have seen Mount achieve similar feats, with the 2020/21 term commanding 18 goal contributions, and a further 14 came the year before.

To snag a creative leader from the Blues would actually mark a reversal of this aforementioned trope, where the Gunners typically lose their star assets as they struggle behind their rivals.

Instead, it is they who are now the attractive proposition, unlike when Cesc Fabregas left Barcelona for west London back in 2014.

Having come through as a youth product at La Masia and later Arsenal, the Spaniard would make 303 appearances for the north London outfit before earning his dream move to his home country. He was their midfield general, and with 152 goal contributions, a massive offensive force from deep too.

The 36-year-old would spend just three years with the Catalan giants before returning to England, instead joining the fierce rivals of his former employers. Not only that, but he would help them claim two Premier Leagues too, as an experienced maestro in their engine room.

Whilst that stung Arsenal fans, they could now be set to get their own back in snatching Mount, as the potential catalyst to push them towards a league title of their own.