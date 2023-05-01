Arsenal have made major strides towards where they seek to be for the foreseeable future: fighting at the top of the Premier League for those elite honours.

Although Manchester City may seem set to claim the title, Mikel Arteta can remain proud of the meteoric rise his team has overseen. They are poised to once again battle next season, and given the youth that permeates throughout their squad, this is an outfit that should be around the apex of English football for a long time.

Especially if Edu is afforded the license to continue bolstering it, which surely this summer will be the case.

For all the strength of their starting XI, the fragility of their backups has ultimately cost them in their race for glory. Rob Holding was not a patch on William Saliba, and Kieran Tierney is still far from comprehending the inverted full-back role that is so integral to the system.

In an effort to cover numerous positions in one fell swoop, it seems that the Gunners have set their sights on snatching an asset from just across the city.

With Mason Mount's contract talks with Chelsea continuing to stall, and an exit from Stamford Bridge becoming more and more of a likelihood, rumours are swirling that suggest the north London outfit could pounce. What's more, the midfielder is reportedly "considering" the move himself.

Would Mason Mount improve Arsenal?

The obvious comparison for the English ace is to Martin Odegaard, as both seek to occupy that number ten role.

However, it is worth mentioning that both share a versatility that could benefit Arteta massively. The Spaniard enjoys having players on the pitch who are so tactically flexible, as it allows someone as tactically intuitive as himself to switch shapes in-game according to the opposition without having to make substitutes.

It explains why Frank Lampard and Graham Potter in particular continued to start the 24-year-old, even if his form was struggling.

To snatch Mount from the Blues would not only be another great point of contention to add to the list between these famous clubs, but it could mark a repeat of Edu's trick to sign their Norwegian captain from Real Madrid.

With 12 goals and eight assists this season, Odegaard, is enjoying a true standout year as the main creative influence at the Emirates. However, it is worth noting that the £61m-rated Mount did score 11 and assist ten just last season, having previously been noted as a Chelsea "hero" by journalist Karim Rizk.

Also, with a Champions League under his belt, the Cobham graduate would bring that trophy-winning experience that could help take Arsenal to the next level.

It seems all the stars are aligning for Arteta to make this move a reality, adding another creative master to his ever-improving side. If their summer recruitment is to follow this path, next season might just be the one where they take that final step towards toppling Pep Guardiola's unstoppable movement.