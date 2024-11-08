Manchester United forked out an initial £55m to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea back in 2023. However, the midfielder hasn’t had the best of luck during his career when it comes to injuries.
The England international has fallen out of favour with the Three Lions as a result of his fitness issues, with Red Devils supporters yet to see the best of Mount in the Premier League.
Mount recently returned to the first-team fold with a cameo appearance towards the end of United's Europa League victory over PAOK at Old Trafford, replacing Amad Diallo in the closing stages for his first game since late September.
But how many games has Mount missed in recent years, and what kind of injuries has he had? With help from Transfermarkt data, we’ve taken a look at Mount’s injury history at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford since 2022.
Man United: Top 10 No 7s - ranked
Some of English football's biggest names have worn Manchester United's No 7 shirt. Here are the 10 best as Mason Mount follows in their path.
Ankle injury, 1 game missed
February 14, 2022 to February 21, 2022
Back in 2022, Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup winners under Thomas Tuchel, with Mount making substitute appearances against Al-Hilal and Palmeiras.
However, a week later, he was forced to sit out of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace with an ankle injury, but in total, Mount did make more than 50 appearances during the 2021/22 season.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea
|
19 February, 2022
|
Premier League
Knock, 1 game missed
January 5, 2023 to January 7, 2023
2022 only saw Mount miss one game through injury, but at the beginning of 2023, he was ruled out of a Stamford Bridge clash with Manchester City.
Mount started in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day but was forced off in the second half.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Chelsea 0-1 Man City
|
5 January, 2023
|
Premier League
Pelvic contusion, 4 games missed
February 28, 2023 to April 3, 2023
The second month of 2023 resulted in a second injury for Mount, who was sidelined for a number of games with a pelvic contusion.
As well as missing three Premier League games and Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund, Mount was also ruled out of two England European Championship qualifiers.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United
|
4 March, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
|
7 March, 2023
|
Champions League
|
Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea
|
11 March, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea 2-2 Everton
|
18 March, 2023
|
Premier League
Ranking the 10 worst injuries in the Premier League era
There have been some horrendous injuries in the Premier League era, however, which one is the worst?
Pelvic injury, 7 games missed
April 25, 2023 to May 31, 2023
Just weeks after making his return, Mount suffered a recurrence of his pelvic injury, which kept him out of the remainder of the Premier League season, leading him to undergo surgery on the problem.
The Blues would win just one of their seven final games without Mount, and his last appearance as a Chelsea player would prove to be the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 15th April 2023.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford
|
26 April, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
|
1 May, 2023
|
Premier League
|
AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
|
6 May, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest
|
13 May, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea
|
21 May, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea
|
25 May, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United
|
28 May, 2023
|
Premier League
Unknown injury, 5 games missed
August 19, 2023 to September 25, 2023
Mount made his Man Utd debut on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season against Wolves at Old Trafford. He then followed that up with a start away to Tottenham before suffering an unknown injury.
As a result, Mount would go on to miss five games in all competitions, including a thrilling Champions League encounter in Germany against Bayern Munich.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest
|
26 August, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United
|
3 September, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 1-3 Brighton
|
16 September, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United
|
20 September, 2023
|
Champions League
|
Burnley 0-1 Manchester United
|
23 September, 2023
|
Premier League
Calf injury, 21 games missed
November 24, 2023 to March 13, 2024
Two months after his return, the injury issues were back for Mount, and a calf problem kept him out for a large part of the campaign.
Initial reports suggested that Mount would only be sidelined for a month, but that soon turned into four months, with the Red Devils man missing 21 games in all competitions.
During that time, Man Utd were dumped out of the Champions League, though they did reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in his absence (before going on to win the competition), with Mount marking his Premier League return with a goal against Brentford.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Everton 0-3 Manchester United
|
26 November, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United
|
29 November, 2023
|
Champions League
|
Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United
|
2 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea
|
6 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth
|
9 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich
|
12 December, 2023
|
Champions League
|
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United
|
17 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
West Ham 2-0 Manchester United
|
23 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa
|
26 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United
|
30 December, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United
|
8 January, 2024
|
FA Cup
|
Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham
|
14 January, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Newport County 2-4 Manchester United
|
28 January, 2024
|
FA Cup
|
Wolves 3-4 Manchester United
|
1 February, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 3-0 West Ham
|
4 February, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United
|
11 February, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United
|
18 February, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 1-2 Fulham
|
24 February, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United
|
28 February, 2024
|
FA Cup
|
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United
|
3 March, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 2-0 Everton
|
9 March, 2024
|
Premier League
Weekly wages: Man Utd's highest-paid earners
We at Football FanCast have gathered all the information on exactly how much the wages of each player is at Manchester United.
Hamstring injury, 3 games missed
August 28, 2024 to September 19, 2024
Mount would have been hoping that the 2024/25 season would be an injury-free campaign, but he suffered his first issue before the end of August.
The midfielder started the Premier League opener against Fulham and kept his place in the side the following week at Brighton & Hove Albion, but after suffering a hamstring injury, he was kept out of two top-flight games and an EFL Cup win over Barnsley.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool
|
1 September, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Southampton 0-3 Manchester United
|
14 September, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley
|
17 September, 2024
|
EFL Cup
Head injury, 7 games missed
September 29, 2024 to November 6, 2024
After making his return from a hamstring injury against FC Twente in the Europa League, Mount was brought on at half-time in Man Utd’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham.
However, he couldn’t make it to full-time after suffering a nasty head injury in a collision with Radu Dragusin and needed to be replaced. It summed up Mount’s woeful luck when it comes to staying fit at Old Trafford, with another period on the sidelines lasting five weeks.
|
Fixture missed
|
Date
|
Competition
|
FC Porto 3-3 Manchester United
|
3 October, 2024
|
Europa League
|
Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United
|
6 October, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 2-1 Brentford
|
19 October, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United
|
24 October, 2024
|
Europa League
|
West Ham 2-1 Manchester United
|
27 October, 2024
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United 5-2 Leicester City
|
30 October, 2024
|
EFL Cup
|
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea
|
3 November, 2024
|
Premier League