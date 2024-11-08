Manchester United forked out an initial £55m to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea back in 2023. However, the midfielder hasn’t had the best of luck during his career when it comes to injuries.

The England international has fallen out of favour with the Three Lions as a result of his fitness issues, with Red Devils supporters yet to see the best of Mount in the Premier League.

Mount recently returned to the first-team fold with a cameo appearance towards the end of United's Europa League victory over PAOK at Old Trafford, replacing Amad Diallo in the closing stages for his first game since late September.

But how many games has Mount missed in recent years, and what kind of injuries has he had? With help from Transfermarkt data, we’ve taken a look at Mount’s injury history at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford since 2022.

Ankle injury, 1 game missed

February 14, 2022 to February 21, 2022

Back in 2022, Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup winners under Thomas Tuchel, with Mount making substitute appearances against Al-Hilal and Palmeiras.

However, a week later, he was forced to sit out of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace with an ankle injury, but in total, Mount did make more than 50 appearances during the 2021/22 season.

Fixture missed Date Competition Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea 19 February, 2022 Premier League

Knock, 1 game missed

January 5, 2023 to January 7, 2023

2022 only saw Mount miss one game through injury, but at the beginning of 2023, he was ruled out of a Stamford Bridge clash with Manchester City.

Mount started in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day but was forced off in the second half.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 0-1 Man City 5 January, 2023 Premier League

Pelvic contusion, 4 games missed

February 28, 2023 to April 3, 2023

The second month of 2023 resulted in a second injury for Mount, who was sidelined for a number of games with a pelvic contusion.

As well as missing three Premier League games and Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund, Mount was also ruled out of two England European Championship qualifiers.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United 4 March, 2023 Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund 7 March, 2023 Champions League Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea 11 March, 2023 Premier League Chelsea 2-2 Everton 18 March, 2023 Premier League

Pelvic injury, 7 games missed

April 25, 2023 to May 31, 2023

Just weeks after making his return, Mount suffered a recurrence of his pelvic injury, which kept him out of the remainder of the Premier League season, leading him to undergo surgery on the problem.

The Blues would win just one of their seven final games without Mount, and his last appearance as a Chelsea player would prove to be the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 15th April 2023.

Fixture missed Date Competition Chelsea 0-2 Brentford 26 April, 2023 Premier League Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea 1 May, 2023 Premier League AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea 6 May, 2023 Premier League Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest 13 May, 2023 Premier League Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea 21 May, 2023 Premier League Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea 25 May, 2023 Premier League Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United 28 May, 2023 Premier League

Unknown injury, 5 games missed

August 19, 2023 to September 25, 2023

Mount made his Man Utd debut on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season against Wolves at Old Trafford. He then followed that up with a start away to Tottenham before suffering an unknown injury.

As a result, Mount would go on to miss five games in all competitions, including a thrilling Champions League encounter in Germany against Bayern Munich.

Fixture missed Date Competition Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest 26 August, 2023 Premier League Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United 3 September, 2023 Premier League Manchester United 1-3 Brighton 16 September, 2023 Premier League Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United 20 September, 2023 Champions League Burnley 0-1 Manchester United 23 September, 2023 Premier League

Calf injury, 21 games missed

November 24, 2023 to March 13, 2024

Two months after his return, the injury issues were back for Mount, and a calf problem kept him out for a large part of the campaign.

Initial reports suggested that Mount would only be sidelined for a month, but that soon turned into four months, with the Red Devils man missing 21 games in all competitions.

During that time, Man Utd were dumped out of the Champions League, though they did reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in his absence (before going on to win the competition), with Mount marking his Premier League return with a goal against Brentford.

Fixture missed Date Competition Everton 0-3 Manchester United 26 November, 2023 Premier League Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United 29 November, 2023 Champions League Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United 2 December, 2023 Premier League Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea 6 December, 2023 Premier League Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth 9 December, 2023 Premier League Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich 12 December, 2023 Champions League Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United 17 December, 2023 Premier League West Ham 2-0 Manchester United 23 December, 2023 Premier League Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa 26 December, 2023 Premier League Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United 30 December, 2023 Premier League Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United 8 January, 2024 FA Cup Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham 14 January, 2024 Premier League Newport County 2-4 Manchester United 28 January, 2024 FA Cup Wolves 3-4 Manchester United 1 February, 2024 Premier League Manchester United 3-0 West Ham 4 February, 2024 Premier League Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United 11 February, 2024 Premier League Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United 18 February, 2024 Premier League Manchester United 1-2 Fulham 24 February, 2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United 28 February, 2024 FA Cup Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United 3 March, 2024 Premier League Manchester United 2-0 Everton 9 March, 2024 Premier League

Hamstring injury, 3 games missed

August 28, 2024 to September 19, 2024

Mount would have been hoping that the 2024/25 season would be an injury-free campaign, but he suffered his first issue before the end of August.

The midfielder started the Premier League opener against Fulham and kept his place in the side the following week at Brighton & Hove Albion, but after suffering a hamstring injury, he was kept out of two top-flight games and an EFL Cup win over Barnsley.

Fixture missed Date Competition Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool 1 September, 2024 Premier League Southampton 0-3 Manchester United 14 September, 2024 Premier League Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley 17 September, 2024 EFL Cup

Head injury, 7 games missed

September 29, 2024 to November 6, 2024

After making his return from a hamstring injury against FC Twente in the Europa League, Mount was brought on at half-time in Man Utd’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham.

However, he couldn’t make it to full-time after suffering a nasty head injury in a collision with Radu Dragusin and needed to be replaced. It summed up Mount’s woeful luck when it comes to staying fit at Old Trafford, with another period on the sidelines lasting five weeks.