Manchester United forked out an initial £55m to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea back in 2023. However, the midfielder hasn’t had the best of luck during his career when it comes to injuries.

The England international has fallen out of favour with the Three Lions as a result of his fitness issues, with Red Devils supporters yet to see the best of Mount in the Premier League.

Mount recently returned to the first-team fold with a cameo appearance towards the end of United's Europa League victory over PAOK at Old Trafford, replacing Amad Diallo in the closing stages for his first game since late September.

But how many games has Mount missed in recent years, and what kind of injuries has he had? With help from Transfermarkt data, we’ve taken a look at Mount’s injury history at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford since 2022.

Ankle injury, 1 game missed

February 14, 2022 to February 21, 2022

Back in 2022, Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup winners under Thomas Tuchel, with Mount making substitute appearances against Al-Hilal and Palmeiras.

However, a week later, he was forced to sit out of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace with an ankle injury, but in total, Mount did make more than 50 appearances during the 2021/22 season.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

19 February, 2022

Premier League

Knock, 1 game missed

January 5, 2023 to January 7, 2023

2022 only saw Mount miss one game through injury, but at the beginning of 2023, he was ruled out of a Stamford Bridge clash with Manchester City.

Mount started in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day but was forced off in the second half.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Chelsea 0-1 Man City

5 January, 2023

Premier League

Pelvic contusion, 4 games missed

February 28, 2023 to April 3, 2023

The second month of 2023 resulted in a second injury for Mount, who was sidelined for a number of games with a pelvic contusion.

As well as missing three Premier League games and Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund, Mount was also ruled out of two England European Championship qualifiers.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United

4 March, 2023

Premier League

Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

7 March, 2023

Champions League

Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea

11 March, 2023

Premier League

Chelsea 2-2 Everton

18 March, 2023

Premier League
Pelvic injury, 7 games missed

April 25, 2023 to May 31, 2023

Just weeks after making his return, Mount suffered a recurrence of his pelvic injury, which kept him out of the remainder of the Premier League season, leading him to undergo surgery on the problem.

The Blues would win just one of their seven final games without Mount, and his last appearance as a Chelsea player would prove to be the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 15th April 2023.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Chelsea 0-2 Brentford

26 April, 2023

Premier League

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

1 May, 2023

Premier League

AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea

6 May, 2023

Premier League

Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest

13 May, 2023

Premier League

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

21 May, 2023

Premier League

Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea

25 May, 2023

Premier League

Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United

28 May, 2023

Premier League

Unknown injury, 5 games missed

August 19, 2023 to September 25, 2023

Mount made his Man Utd debut on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season against Wolves at Old Trafford. He then followed that up with a start away to Tottenham before suffering an unknown injury.

As a result, Mount would go on to miss five games in all competitions, including a thrilling Champions League encounter in Germany against Bayern Munich.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest

26 August, 2023

Premier League

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

3 September, 2023

Premier League

Manchester United 1-3 Brighton

16 September, 2023

Premier League

Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United

20 September, 2023

Champions League

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

23 September, 2023

Premier League

Calf injury, 21 games missed

November 24, 2023 to March 13, 2024

Two months after his return, the injury issues were back for Mount, and a calf problem kept him out for a large part of the campaign.

Initial reports suggested that Mount would only be sidelined for a month, but that soon turned into four months, with the Red Devils man missing 21 games in all competitions.

During that time, Man Utd were dumped out of the Champions League, though they did reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in his absence (before going on to win the competition), with Mount marking his Premier League return with a goal against Brentford.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Everton 0-3 Manchester United

26 November, 2023

Premier League

Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United

29 November, 2023

Champions League

Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United

2 December, 2023

Premier League

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

6 December, 2023

Premier League

Manchester United 0-3 AFC Bournemouth

9 December, 2023

Premier League

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich

12 December, 2023

Champions League

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17 December, 2023

Premier League

West Ham 2-0 Manchester United

23 December, 2023

Premier League

Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

26 December, 2023

Premier League

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United

30 December, 2023

Premier League

Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United

8 January, 2024

FA Cup

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham

14 January, 2024

Premier League

Newport County 2-4 Manchester United

28 January, 2024

FA Cup

Wolves 3-4 Manchester United

1 February, 2024

Premier League

Manchester United 3-0 West Ham

4 February, 2024

Premier League

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United

11 February, 2024

Premier League

Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United

18 February, 2024

Premier League

Manchester United 1-2 Fulham

24 February, 2024

Premier League

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United

28 February, 2024

FA Cup

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

3 March, 2024

Premier League

Manchester United 2-0 Everton

9 March, 2024

Premier League
Hamstring injury, 3 games missed

August 28, 2024 to September 19, 2024

Mount would have been hoping that the 2024/25 season would be an injury-free campaign, but he suffered his first issue before the end of August.

The midfielder started the Premier League opener against Fulham and kept his place in the side the following week at Brighton & Hove Albion, but after suffering a hamstring injury, he was kept out of two top-flight games and an EFL Cup win over Barnsley.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool

1 September, 2024

Premier League

Southampton 0-3 Manchester United

14 September, 2024

Premier League

Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley

17 September, 2024

EFL Cup

Head injury, 7 games missed

September 29, 2024 to November 6, 2024

After making his return from a hamstring injury against FC Twente in the Europa League, Mount was brought on at half-time in Man Utd’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham.

However, he couldn’t make it to full-time after suffering a nasty head injury in a collision with Radu Dragusin and needed to be replaced. It summed up Mount’s woeful luck when it comes to staying fit at Old Trafford, with another period on the sidelines lasting five weeks.

Fixture missed

Date

Competition

FC Porto 3-3 Manchester United

3 October, 2024

Europa League

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

6 October, 2024

Premier League

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

19 October, 2024

Premier League

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

24 October, 2024

Europa League

West Ham 2-1 Manchester United

27 October, 2024

Premier League

Manchester United 5-2 Leicester City

30 October, 2024

EFL Cup

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

3 November, 2024

Premier League