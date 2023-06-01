Arsenal's season ended in a carnival atmosphere at the Emirates, as the sun beat down on a beautiful day for one-half of north London football.

Brushing aside Wolverhampton Wanderers by 5-0, the players and staff were lauded by a home support keen to show their thanks for such an impressive season, where they defied all the odds and brought Champions League football back to the club.

However, Mikel Arteta will not be one to rest on his laurels. He knows that the work is far from done, as for all their progression it still marked a trophyless term where Manchester City pipped them to the title.

This could explain why interest has so sharply turned towards the transfer market, with Declan Rice the big name on everybody's lips. The Gunners' interest in West Ham United's captain is the worst-kept secret in English football, and it seems they are poised to battle hard to secure his signature.

In an effort to increase their chances, or hand him the perfect teammate to play with, this push has coincided with reports linking them with Mason Mount as well. In this potential double swoop, Arteta could form a sensational midfield to supplement the already phenomenal Martin Odegaard. Although, with the 24-year-old set to command a £70m fee from Chelsea, it will not be a cheap one.

Would Mason Mount and Declan Rice play well together?

One of the greatly underrated aspects of a good partnership, whether it be in the engine room, up front or at the heart of defence, is communication.

Journalist Art de Roche even outlined this recently with regard to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, noting how the Brazilian's preference to speak in French has allowed them to build such a strong bond.

Fortunately for Arteta, should he tempt both Mount and Rice to the Emirates, these two already share an unrivalled rapport given they grew up through the Chelsea youth ranks together.

Now, their shared assets could prove supplementary, as one has developed into a keen creator, and the other a defensive enforcer.

Mount has endured a trying injury-hit campaign with the Blues, yet has still managed nine goal contributions in all competitions. This has allowed a 7.05 average rating in the league to be mustered, upheld through 1.3 key passes and 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

talkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders even lauded him as part of England's "world-class" group of players before the World Cup too, suggesting that even during a weaker season his quality shines through.

After all, it was only last year when the England international posted 11 goals and ten assists in the league alone, highlighting his statistical success can mirror his work rate.

Now, placing this kind of creativity with Rice could immediately see both of them shine, as a pairing that would fight for one another as if they were brothers.

The Irons' star man, with his 2.1 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 1.5 clearances per game, via Sofascore, would provide the perfect defensive foundation for his potential teammate to thrive.

Whether they start as a six and an eight beside one another, or with Mount in an even more advanced role, these two in the same team could offer that perfect connection needed to only bolster the good vibes at the Emirates, propelling them ever-closer to that coveted title.