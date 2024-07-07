Enzo Maresca's first challenge at Chelsea will be assessing his squad, completing pre-season and preparing his side for the 2024/25 Premier League season that is ahead of them, with the aim of regaining a Champions League place.

Part of that will be strengthening his side through signings, deciding who is surplus to requirements, and possibly promoting those who have been out on loan or in the academy to add to his squad from within.

One player that has already joined this summer is a player Maresca is familiar with, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made the switch from the Foxes to South West London.

However, more faces could well be on the way...

Chelsea keen on signing new winger

According to reports from Football.London, Chelsea are interested in PSV Eindhoven winger, Johan Bakayoko this summer. Chelsea are understood to be 'massive admirers' of the 21-year-old winger, who is also a target for Liverpool and Arsenal. The Blues 'believe' they will be able to strike a deal for the player this summer.

This comes after Chelsea pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is now set to join Bayern Munich, meaning the Blues remain on the lookout for the tricky, dynamic winger to add to their ranks.

Bakayoko is valued at €45m on Transfermarkt, which equates to around £38m, and this would be nearly half the fee it would've cost to acquire Olise from Palace, potentially making this a savvy deal for the Blues to get involved with.

Bakayoko vs Olise

Bakayoko made 48 appearances in all competitions for PSV Eindhoven last season, scoring 14 goals, providing 14 assists, and playing 3,716 minutes in total, all from the right wing.

Like Olise, the Belgian is a left-footed right-winger, giving him that option to cut inside on his stronger foot and get a shot off on goal, or provide an in-swinging cross from the half-spaces, which is quickly becoming one of the deadliest weapons in the modern game.

Olise only made 19 appearances for Palace last season, scoring ten goals, providing six assists, and totaling 1,278 minutes for the Eagles. He missed the start of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, and then missed a further eight games (60 days) with a recurrence of that hamstring injury in February 2024.

Both players excel in wide areas, progressing the ball through the elite level carrying. Olise averages 4.8 progressive carries per 90, and 2.82 successful take-ons per 90. Meanwhile, Bakayoko averages a whopping 7.11 progressive carries per 90, and 3.32 successful take-ons per 90, beating Olise in these metrics.

However, both are slightly different in their carrying style and technique, Bakayoko being more of a maverick dribbler, more direct with his carries, compared to Olise who is more controlled and precise, taking smaller touches and changing direction.

Where Olise is exceeding most wingers in his position currently is with his creative toolset and decision-making for his final ball. The Frenchman averages 5.51 progressive passes per 90, 2.54 key passes per 90, and 2.4 passes into the penalty area per 90.

Whilst being an excellent carrier and 1v1 specialist already, Bakauyoko has also shown his final ball and creative output level too, as he averages 3.5 progressive passes per 90, 2.45 key passes per 90, and 2.71 passes into the penalty area. Those final two statistics are certainly very similar to Olise.

The big challenge would be converting that output to one of, if not the most difficult leagues in the world, but the "insane" talent is certainly there, as quoted by Ben Mattinson, and his Eredivisie numbers sure back it up.