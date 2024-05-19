A significant update has emerged regarding the future of Sean Dyche at Everton, in what represents a real surprise after his side's impressive turnaround in recent weeks.

Everton eye signings after season to forget

The Blues will want to forget all about the 2023/24 season in a hurry, with little to admire about it, apart from Dyche and his players battling bravely against relegation from the Premier League.

It has been hard for Everton to focus on on-pitch matters, due to a number of points deductions for financial breaches threatening to send them down to the Championship. There have also been constant issues regarding the takeover of the club, with 777 Partners' deal looking in more and more jeopardy as the new investors now face legal troubles with their other owned clubs.

On the plus side, the Blues have been linked with some exciting signings even on a budget, at a time when they are also under threat of losing key players such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Andre Onana to other clubs. Southampton striker Che Adams has been backed to make a move to Goodison Park, for example, with a free agent exit from St Mary's expected after his side's Championship playoff final clash with Leeds United on May 26th.

Yukinari Sugawara is another player who has emerged as an option to join Everton in the summer window, having enjoyed an impressive season for AZ Alkmaar, registering 10 goal contributions (four goals and six assists) in the Eredivisie from right-back. Luton Town centre-back Teden Mengi is also considered a target, following a good season for the Hatters, despite their struggles.

Now, a surprise rumour has dropped regarding the future of one big name at Goodison before the trip to Arsenal - one that could cause shock among the fanbase.

Everton could lose "tremendous" figure

According to Football Insider, Everton manager Dyche could now quit as Blues boss this summer, having only taken charge last year.

The update claims that the Englishman "could sensationally look to leave Everton this summer due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club", with points deductions and takeover issues taking their toll on him. It is added that the condition is essentially a more stable offer from a new home, as the boss "could look to move on this summer if he’s offered more stability elsewhere following a chaotic past 18 months on Merseyside."

This would be a massive setback for Everton, with Dyche doing an admirable job to keep his team in the Premier League amid so much uncertainty at the club, being hailed as "tremendous" by Chris Sutton. Granted, the 52-year-old hasn't been perfect, with some performances and results not good enough at times, but he has done more than enough to suggest that he is the right man to take the Blues forward.

Seeing him leave at this point would potentially set the club back greatly, as they look for a new manager who then has to start all over again, rather than have an experienced boss in place who could guide Everton to happier days once the financial woes and takeover situation is sorted.

Sean Dyche's managerial career Matches Points per game Everton 61 1.34 Burnley 425 1.34 Watford 49 1.37

The hope is that Dyche doesn't go through with his threat to quit, with off-field issues being resolved before the beginning of next season, but it appears to be a decision that he is weighing up.